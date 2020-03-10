MediaPlatform® Creates Quick-turn, Broadcast Services Packages to help Companies Adopt Online Video during COVID-19 Crisis

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform today announced the availability of same-day enterprise live webcasting packages to enable corporate leaders to rapidly use live, secure premium video broadcasts to enable more employees to work at home while maintaining continuity and connection as their organizations manage the evolving COVID-19 crisis.

The announcement follows news that many companies are encouraging employees to work remotely in addition to Gartner's new research* about the COVID-19 crisis advising CIOs to prioritize digital collaboration tools, such as MediaPlatform's enterprise video platform, "to enable employees to work remotely."

MediaPlatform's Broadcast Services packages enable organizations to be up and running within hours by using MediaPlatform's Broadcast Services team to remotely manage live webcasts that company executives can launch from their desktops to reach their worldwide employee base – whether at home or in the office.

"For companies that urgently need remote communications capabilities, the MediaPlatform team has geared up and is prepared to help them leverage the power of live online video to keep their workforces connected and productive without having to come into the office," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform.

Organizations can speak with a MediaPlatform team member and learn more by visiting https://www.mediaplatform.com/business-continuity-with-online-video.

*Source: Gartner, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak: Short- and Long-Term Actions for CIOs, Sandy Shen, Owen Chen, Arnold Gao, Deacon D.K Wan, Lily Mok, Julian Sun, March 4, 2020.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

SOURCE MediaPlatform