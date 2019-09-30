Mediaplanet's Neurological Disorders Campaign, Available in USA TODAY and Online, Sheds Light on the Advancements in Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Migraine Therapy

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although, the prevalence of the top six neurological disorders like epilepsy, Alzheimer's and dementia, Parkinson disease, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS and stroke is on the rise, gaps in research and funding for new and improved therapies are severely setting us back as a nation. There is no cure for any of these disorders, and patients are in desperate need of improved therapies and technologies that will help manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

This campaign will give both patients and healthcare professionals the power of knowledge by spotlighting the most promising diagnostics and treatment options in neurological health, which will collectively reduce the emotional, physical and financial burden of these disorders, improve patient outcomes.

Kim Campbell, widow of Grammy Hall-of-Fame & Award-winning music artist Glen Campbell graces the cover of the print publication. In an exclusive interview, Campbell highlights her mission to improve the quality of patient lives and through her foundation, the Kim & Glen Campbell Foundation is funding new, comprehensive treatments like music therapy.

"What we can do right now is more research on which therapies will help individuals with Alzheimer's and their loved ones cope with the disease. What are the things we can do to reduce stress and anxiety for all concerned? To help these individuals reconnect emotionally with their own memories, their selves, and their families?"

Kim Campbell will be the keynote speaker at the American Neurological Association's 2019 Annual Meeting in St. Louis in October, providing the caregiver perspective to the nation's leading academic neurologists and neurosurgeons.

The print component of "Digestive Health & Wellness" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C./Baltimore, Houston, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Neurological Association, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses, Medtronic, Acorda Therapeutics, American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson's Foundation, Miles for Migraine, Association of Migraine Disorders, Katie Golden, American Migraine Foundation, and more.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

SOURCE Mediaplanet