+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.07.2020 17:45:00

Median Technologies Is Awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech Label

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:AMLDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company® (ALMDT) announced today that it has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech Label.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 54239304 49.00 % 16.50 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. / MasterCard Inc. / Wells Fargo & Co. 54239305 55.00 % 13.50 %
E.ON / EDF / RWE 54239306 59.00 % 13.00 %

The European Rising Tech Label recognizes 98 top-performing companies among more than 350 small and mid-caps listed on Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris, in the Tech sector (i.e., Life Sciences, Clean Tech and Technology, Media & Telecom).

As of May 31st, 2020, these 98 companies had a market capitalization of €23 billion, for €21 billion traded in one year. This confirms the enthusiasm of investors for Tech companies listed on the Euronext.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world. Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.09
2.37 %
ABB 22.78
2.29 %
Sika 187.35
2.01 %
UBS Group 11.26
1.99 %
Swiss Re 75.70
1.75 %
Nestle 105.98
0.82 %
Geberit 483.40
0.65 %
Adecco Group 45.74
0.51 %
Swisscom 495.00
0.34 %
Alcon 55.66
0.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:35
Das „V“ bleibt in aller Munde
13:00
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
10:09
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Equities: Follow the Narrative
09:09
SMI startet Angriff auf Erholungshoch
02.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, McDonald"s Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
13:36
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 6.76 3.68% MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie bricht erneut ein: Wirecards Kerngeschäft offenbar seit Jahren mit Verlusten - weitere Festnahme
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um 40 % ein - ObsEva erreicht mit Linzagolix in zwei Phase-III-Studien gesteckte Ziele
SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen mit Kursfeuerwerk
UBS: Darum sollten Anleger einen Blick auf den chinesischen Anleihemarkt werfen
Geberit im zweiten Quartal von Corona ausgebremst - Geberit-Aktie dennoch fester
Sichtguthaben bei der SNB steigen - SNB-Aktie mit Abschlägen
In-Gold-We-Trust-Report 2020: Das sehen Experten für den Goldpreis vorher
So beeinflussen Bitcoin-Wale die Kryptobörsen
Mittels Blockchain: Wie ein Schweizer Verein den Autokauf transparenter gestalten will
Idorsia erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Daridorexant Ziele bei Schlaflosigkeit - Idorsia-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen mit Kursfeuerwerk
An der Wall Street zeigen sich die Anleger kauffreudig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt startete mit Aufschlägen in die neue Woche. Der DAX bewegte sich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag kräftige Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB