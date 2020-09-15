15.09.2020 16:24:00

Mediagrif places among top Canadian companies on The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, is proud to announce it has earned a spot on the inaugural Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark of executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Clockwise starting at the top left corner: Andreanne Simon, President, Supply Chain; Julie Bélanger, Vice President, Human Resources; Anne-Marie Laporte, Vice President, Operations, Orckestra; Catherine Roy, Vice President, Transformation; Hélène Hallak, Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer; Alexandrine Gauvin, Director, Corporate Communications; Florence Bevilacqua, Director, Cybersecurity; Angie Stockley, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Strategic Sourcing (CNW Group/Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.)

Women Lead Here is a benchmark report produced by Report on Business magazine. In late 2019, Report on Business conducted an analysis of the 500 largest publicly traded Canadian companies. Mediagrif placed among a total of 73 corporations that earned the Women Lead Here title in 2020, with 40% of its executive roles and 50% of higher management positions held by women.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized in The Globe and Mail's inaugural Women Lead Here list, even if aiming for parity in executive roles should be a given in any organization," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of Mediagrif. "Diversity is a key component of our corporate culture and a value we hold dear as we grow our workforce to capitalize on the vast opportunity that digital commerce represents."

A special mention of this honour will be made during Mediagrif's Annual General Meeting on September 23, 2020.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

