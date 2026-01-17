Mediacom Communications Aktie US58446K1051
17.01.2026 05:36:01
Mediacom Communications Founder And CEO Rocco Commisso Passes Away At Age 76
(RTTNews) - Mediacom Communications announced the passing of Rocco B. Commisso, the company's founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, at the age of 76.
Commisso founded Mediacom in 1995 to acquire and reinvigorate cable systems in the nation's underserved smaller communities. In 2000, he directed a successful initial public offering for Mediacom, paving the way for the company's dramatic growth into the nation's 5th largest cable television provider, offering high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses in 22 states. He took the company private in 2011, and now Mediacom is wholly owned by the Commisso family.
