Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swissquote1067586Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Quantencomputer-Branche im Fokus: Warum die IBM-Aktie 2026 Potenzial für eine Outperformance hat
Wells Fargo 2026: Analyst sieht Potenzial bei diesen Energie-Aktien
Allianz Global Investors Ausblick 2026: Darum könnten Anleger von diesen Regionen profitieren
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
IPO-Vorschau 2026: Diese Tech-Firmen könnten an die Börse gehen
Suche...

Mediacom Communications Aktie US58446K1051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.01.2026 05:36:01

Mediacom Communications Founder And CEO Rocco Commisso Passes Away At Age 76

(RTTNews) - Mediacom Communications announced the passing of Rocco B. Commisso, the company's founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, at the age of 76.

Commisso founded Mediacom in 1995 to acquire and reinvigorate cable systems in the nation's underserved smaller communities. In 2000, he directed a successful initial public offering for Mediacom, paving the way for the company's dramatic growth into the nation's 5th largest cable television provider, offering high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses in 22 states. He took the company private in 2011, and now Mediacom is wholly owned by the Commisso family.

Nachrichten zu Mediacom Communications Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mediacom Communications Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

16.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Pfizer
16.01.26 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
16.01.26 SMI bleibt im Rekord-Modus
16.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Geht die Rally weiter?
15.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’413.59 16.01.2026 17:31:52
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler Rail-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Auftrag aus Osteuropa sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE büsst am Vormittag ein
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt an: Halbleiterkonzern verhandelt wohl mit Infineon
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Freitagvormittag mit Abschlägen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris haussiert am Nachmittag
Bayer erhält EU-Zulassung für Eylea 8 mg bei dritter Indikation - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 03/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:59 OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Verbraucherschutzministerin lobt ...
23:00 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies gibt Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2026 bekannt und informiert über den aktuellen Stand des Geschäfts
22:38 Behörde: Flugzeuge sollen iranischen Luftraum meiden
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwerfälliger Wochenausklang
22:22 ROUNDUP: Rom will keine Soldaten für Grönland-Erkundungsmission schicken
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwerfälliger Wochenausklang
22:08 Nobelinstitut: Preis und Preisträger sind untrennbar
21:48 IAEA: Einigung auf Waffenruhe beim AKW Saporischschja
21:26 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Oberster Gerichtshof überprüft Fall im US-Glyphosat-Streit
21:17 Von der Leyen würdigt Brasiliens Einfluss beim Mercosur-Deal