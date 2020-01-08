Mediacom Business Teams with Columbus State University for eSports Competitions

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediacom Business today announced a partnership with Columbus State University to support the school's eSports Team for the upcoming Spring 2020 season.

Dan Templin, Senior Vice President of Mediacom Business, said his company will deliver a 1 Gig fiber optic connection to the campus "Genius Room" where the Columbus State University eSports Team practices and competes against other Peach Belt Conference Schools. Mediacom Business will also provide ongoing scholarships to attract team members to this rapidly growing sector of student life.

Dr. Chris Markwood, President of Columbus State University, said eSports bring tremendous value to the campus community. "Fast-paced online eGaming competitions cater to students who grew up in a digital world. Columbus State University joins other Peach Belt Conference schools who have added eSports to its programs, and we are happy to announce this partnership with Mediacom Business." CSU's eSports team placed second in the 2019 Peach Belt Conference League of Legends Championship.

Mr. Templin said Mediacom Business' provision of a 1 Gig fiber optic connection to Columbus State University is part of the explosion of an industry that is poised to see tremendous growth, particularly in bandwidth requirements. "Gamers need less than 75 to 100 milliseconds of latency for a good gaming experience," Mr. Templin said. "For schools like Columbus State University to play the game competitively and improve performance, high-capacity broadband is critical. Our Gigabit+ Fiber Solution will allow the CSU eSports Team to play the online game League of Legends, a highly competitive, fast paced multiplayer online action-strategy game. We're fortunate to be able to trailblaze this eSports movement alongside CSU and provide the fiber-optic connectivity we know is going to help fuel these types of initiatives."

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at http://www.mediacomcable.com.

About Columbus State University

Columbus State University is a public institution of higher learning located in Columbus, Georgia. Founded as Columbus College in 1958, the University was established and is administered by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, masters and educational specialist degrees, as well as doctoral degrees. https://www.columbusstate.edu

About the Peach Belt Conference League of Legends Competition

The Peach Belt Conference League of Legends Competition is an eSports program where 12 colleges compete in the online game, League of Legends, for a championship title. Conference Members include Augusta University; Clayton State University; Columbus State University; Flagler College; Francis Marion University; Georgia College; Georgia Southwestern State University; Lander University; University of North Carolina at Pembroke; University of North Georgia; University of South Carolina Aiken; and Young Harris College. Associate/non-Conference members includes Coker University (S.C.), Alma College (Mich.) and Hawaii Pacific University.

SOURCE Mediacom Communications Corporation