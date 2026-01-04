Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.01.2026 05:04:10

MediaCo Announces Strategic Partnership Between EstrellaTV And EVTV Digital Network

Mediaco a
0.49 USD 1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has unveiled a new strategic content collaboration between EstrellaTV and EVTV Digital Network. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding EstrellaTV's ability to deliver timely, live news coverage of ongoing and developing events in Venezuela.

Through this alliance, EstrellaTV will gain access to EVTV Digital Network's extensive roster of reporters and correspondents. This collaboration empowers EstrellaTV to broadcast live reports, breaking news updates, and in-depth analysis directly from Venezuela, strengthening its commitment to providing audiences with accurate and immediate coverage of critical developments.

