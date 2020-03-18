MediaCentral Releases First National Cover Story with NOW Magazine and the Straight Collaborating to Report on COVID-19

Media company integrates editorial unifying a national audience of 6.5 million readers around the global pandemic

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") will launch its first foray into integrating its publications with the release of its inaugural national cover story. Vancouver'sGeorgia Straight (the "Straight") and Toronto'sNOW Magazine ("NOW" or "NOW Magazine") have collaborated to deliver a special edition on the global COVID-19 crisis, scheduled to hit stands this Thursday March 19th.

"This is the first of many in-depth national features that will appear simultaneously in MediaCentral's Toronto and Vancouver publications, NOW and the Georgia Straight, the two largest localized alternative titles in Canada. For decades these titles have individually played vital roles in how Canadians in Vancouver and Toronto inform themselves around national affairs. After acquiring these two iconic titles we now can unify their audiences with one clear voice," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "MediaCentral is effectively integrating its talented editorial teams in two major Canadian cities to engage a national audience of 6.5 million readers with best-in-class content. This opens up huge opportunities for the company," continued Kalish.

On March 19th, the weekly print editions of both publications will release a shared cover story delving into viral fear and the science behind what is making some Canadians react with panicked behaviors.

"The anxiety around the pandemic has got to a point where we're seeing the public emptying shelves of necessities like toilet paper and canned goods, despite there being no indication that the distribution of food and other necessities will be affected," said Charlie Smith, the Straight's Editor, who wrote the feature.

"The goal of this article is to help both the Straight's and NOW's readers understand why they feel so fearful and, in turn, to try to help them better deal with their emotions at this anxious time. In order to give quality insight, we spoke to leading psychiatric experts to explain the behaviors that are being exhibited at this time. We've teamed this with data on the nature of the pandemic, including news about where it's been contained in Canada with some success," Smith continued.

While the two publications will share the cover feature, they will both publish unique content covering COVID-19 from a local perspective. Additionally, the Straight and NOW will release separate covers, with the Straight featuring original art by New York-based artist Matt Mignanelli and NOW releasing a photography-based cover by staff photographer Samuel Engelking. For the first time ever, each publication will also share each other's cover, promoting content that can be found only on the other's site.

Extended print coverage around COVID-19 includes the Straight examining how the virus has hurt Vancouver's arts companies and how cannabis can help ease anxiety during these times. In NOW, Natalie Manzocco shares how Toronto restaurants are coping while Radheyan Simopillai reports on how stage artists are shifting to livestreaming and finding entrepreneurial ways to drum up financial support

Both publications will also publish additional content online via their social platforms. Online exclusives will include live updates on COVID-19, updated lists of places and events that are open, closed or cancelled, lifestyle articles on what readers can do to entertain themselves at home, and stories on how the virus is impacting dating and sex. On nowtoronto.com Richard Longley explores the history of past epidemics in Toronto and how they have transformed the city, Jon Yazer comments on what hospitals are doing to prepare for the infected and Enzo DiMatteo shares a first-person account of his recent shopping expedition.

The COVID-19 print issue will be available Thursday March 19th in Vancouver and across Toronto through regular distribution channels. All content from the print issues will also be available online at nowtoronto.com and straight.com with more articles published daily on both platforms.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com.

