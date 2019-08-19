Media Members Tee Off At Forest City Classic Golf Course

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forest City Classic Golf Course, the second 18-hole golf course of the Forest City Golf Resort, is unveiled today.

In conjunction with the launch, Forest City has organised a two-day golf tournament for the media which will kick off after the grand opening of the golf course.

This is the second time that Forest City is organising the Media Cup tournament.

The inaugural event was organised in conjunction with the launch of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course last September.

Just like last year, the second Media Cup tournament will have media members from various countries pitting their skills in a friendly game of golf.

Forest City Brand Management General Manager Zhou Jun said the tournament will start on the 18th of August after the launch of the Classic Golf Course and will come to a close on the 19th.

"Forest City has been launched for three years. To-date, we have invested RM 17 billion in Malaysia, created more than 9,000 job opportunities. And we are the only foreign invested company that has received PM Dr Mahathir's award in Feb this year to recognize our CSR efforts to the local community."

"It is expected that more than 20,000 units will be delivered this year. And more than 4,000 units have been handed over since March. With the opening of the duty-free shops, the industrial base that is put into operation, the opening of the American International School, the opening of golf resort, the topping out of the landmark building and sky villa, Forest City is delivering its promise progressively."

"The construction of the third golf course has been put into agenda, the groundbreaking and development plan will be announced soon," she said.

The Legacy Golf Course, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and his son, has been drawing a strong number of golfers from Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia since its launch.

The launch of the Classic, another 18-hole golf course that features a three-dimensional garden landscape integrated with a golf terrain design concept, is set to be another icon that can boost Johor golf tourism.

Benny Teo, the Managing Editor of Golf Vacations, a publication by SPH Pacom Pte Ltd, who took part in last year's Media Cup will be back again this year.

Teo was the vice captain of the International Golf Team, which won in last year's friendly meet.

"I'm looking forward to playing on the Classic Golf Course as I think it's going to be even more challenging than playing on the Legacy, judging by the narrow fairway and the water hazards, but I'm always up for a good challenge.

"The best part of playing in the Media Cup tournament is getting to know all the other players. On the golf course, everyone's a friend," Teo said.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Dato' Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who launched the Classic Golf Course, said that he was impressed that the golf course was completed in less than 12 months.

"The speed and commitment shown by getting the plan and development of the project to materialize is admirable."

"The Classic golf course will certainly contribute to the state's economic growth, particularly the golf tourism industry," Sahruddin said.

Also present at the grand opening were Country Garden Holdings Executive Director and Vice President Liang Guo Kun and Forest City Executive Director Dato Daing A. Malek Daing A. Rahaman.

About Forest City

Forest City is co-developed by Country Garden and Johor government-backed Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd (EDSB). It is strategically located in the fast-growing Iskandar Development Region, Malaysia, injecting another source of growth in ASEAN. It is adjacent to Tuas second link, spanning approximately 30 square kilometres, including four man-made islands, golf resort and IBS industrial park. Forest City is positioned as a smart and green industrial city that plans to develop eight major industries, including Tourism & MICE, Healthcare, Education & Training, Regional Headquarters, Nearshore Finance, E-Commerce, Emerging Technology and Green & Smart industry, combining environment, technology and industry integration design concept to establish an ideal and technology-driven living and working space, building a prime model of future cities.

