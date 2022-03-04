SMI 11’676 -1.7%  SPI 14’775 -1.7%  Dow 33’795 -0.3%  DAX 13’698 -2.2%  Euro 1.0155 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’742 -2.1%  Gold 1’936 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’009 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9177 0.0%  Öl 110.8 -3.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

04.03.2022 01:25:00

Media Matters Worldwide Co-Founder Wins Campaign US 2022 Female Frontier Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, a 100% women-owned media strategy, planning, buying & analytics agency, announced today that the 2022 Female Frontier Awards, hosted by Campaign US, has included Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Director, as one of its honorees.

Media Matters Worldwide (PRNewsfoto/Media Matters Worldwide)

Amann is named a top executive who is Leading the Charge in Media. She was recognized for her hard work and ability to make positive change within the industry. Also included in the list are female executives from Horizon Media, Initiative, UM and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

The coveted annual Campaign US Female Frontier Awards – now in its fourth year – recognizes the most progressive and boundary-pushing women in the industry. The award includes categories across creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized by this award and judges who are my fellow peers," said Amann. "Our founding goal was to build a challenger agency model. One that serves our client's needs best, as extensions of their teams, to bring strategic thinking and future-proof transparent measurement solutions that drive actionable insights and business growth. We will continue to lead the charge in this space and are thrilled that Campaign US recognizes those efforts."

A panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing selected the honorees.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://www.femalefrontiers.com/

This honor comes on the heels of MMWW being recognized by Campaign Magazine as a Media Agency of the Year Award Finalist. The agency also received a silver award for Media Agency of the Year in Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency of the Year Awards following a year of accelerated growth.

About Media Matters Worldwide
Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-matters-worldwide-co-founder-wins-campaign-us-2022-female-frontier-awards-301495511.html

SOURCE Media Matters Worldwide

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.

Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.

Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.03.22 Salesforce mit Rekordumsatz – Aktie bleibt im Abwärtstrend
03.03.22 Marktüberblick: DAX konnte Erholungsbewegung starten
03.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
03.03.22 Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Hohes Schutzbedürfnis / Schweizer Large Caps – Substanz und Rendite
03.03.22 SMI mit kräftiger Erholung
01.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
01.03.22 Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schock für Krypto-Anleger: Argentinische Behörden können jetzt Steuerschuldnern die Wallets pfänden
Einstieg zum Schnäppchenpreis? Zur Rose-Aktie trotz starkem Wachstum unter Druck - Warten auf E-Rezept-Einführung in Deutschland
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
So lässt sich mit dem starken Schweizer Franken Geld verdienen
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient weniger
Schweizer Tochtergesellschaft der russischen Sberbank arbeitet weiter
VAT-Aktie büsst dennoch ein: VAT erzielt dank starkem Wachstum Rekordwerte
Logitech-Aktie fällt letztlich zurück: Logitech erwartet für 2022/23 höheren Gewinn
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Wie sich ein Zürcher Ingenieurbüro zum Stadler Rail-Konzern entwickelte
VZ-Aktie dreht ins Minus: VZ Holding verdient 2021 deutlich mehr und kündigt Chefwechsel an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit