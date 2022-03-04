|
04.03.2022 01:25:00
Media Matters Worldwide Co-Founder Wins Campaign US 2022 Female Frontier Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, a 100% women-owned media strategy, planning, buying & analytics agency, announced today that the 2022 Female Frontier Awards, hosted by Campaign US, has included Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Director, as one of its honorees.
Amann is named a top executive who is Leading the Charge in Media. She was recognized for her hard work and ability to make positive change within the industry. Also included in the list are female executives from Horizon Media, Initiative, UM and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.
The coveted annual Campaign US Female Frontier Awards – now in its fourth year – recognizes the most progressive and boundary-pushing women in the industry. The award includes categories across creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.
"I am incredibly proud to be recognized by this award and judges who are my fellow peers," said Amann. "Our founding goal was to build a challenger agency model. One that serves our client's needs best, as extensions of their teams, to bring strategic thinking and future-proof transparent measurement solutions that drive actionable insights and business growth. We will continue to lead the charge in this space and are thrilled that Campaign US recognizes those efforts."
A panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing selected the honorees.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://www.femalefrontiers.com/
This honor comes on the heels of MMWW being recognized by Campaign Magazine as a Media Agency of the Year Award Finalist. The agency also received a silver award for Media Agency of the Year in Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency of the Year Awards following a year of accelerated growth.
About Media Matters Worldwide
Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-matters-worldwide-co-founder-wins-campaign-us-2022-female-frontier-awards-301495511.html
SOURCE Media Matters Worldwide
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.
Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.
Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einfuhr. Die US-Märkte notierten in Rot. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Donnerstag derweil uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}