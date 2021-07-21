SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’768 0.7%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0827 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’802 -0.5%  Bitcoin 29’587 7.8%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.5%  Öl 72.2 5.2% 
21.07.2021 20:40:00

Media Invited to Learn About NASA Mission to Study Intense Storms

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is inviting media to learn more about an upcoming airborne science campaign to study intense summer thunderstorms over the central United States, which will aid scientists in their understanding of how such storms affect Earth's atmosphere and climate change. The event will be held via WebEx at 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, July 27.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Employing NASA's ER-2 aircraft, based at the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, the Dynamics and Chemistry of the Summer Stratosphere (DCOTSS) project began flying out of Salina, Kansas, July 16, and will continue science flights during the summers of 2021 and 2022. During the flights, the ER-2 will climb to altitudes as high as 70,000 feet to collect atmospheric chemistry samples to better understand material lofted into the stratosphere by convective storms.

The project will directly study the convective impacts of thunderstorms over North America and aims to understand how dynamic and chemical processes interact to determine the composition of the stratosphere, and how that composition may change in response to ongoing changes in the climate system. The overshooting tops often associated with intense thunderstorms – in which rapidly rising air forces its way past the top of lowest layer of the atmosphere – can eject pollutants and water vapor (a potent greenhouse gas) into the stratosphere, potentially affecting the ozone layer and contributing to global warming.

During the virtual event, media will learn more about the science questions the mission will address, as well as have opportunities to ask questions of the mission scientists.

Members of the media must request access to the virtual event no later than 5 p.m. EDT Monday, July 26, by sending their full name, media affiliation, email address, and phone number to Joe Atkinson at: joseph.s.atkinson@nasa.gov or Elena Johnson at: elena.n.johnson@nasa.gov.

For more information on DCOTSS, visit:

https://www.dcotss.org/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-invited-to-learn-about-nasa-mission-to-study-intense-storms-301338846.html

SOURCE NASA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:56 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:40 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
09:44 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
09:07 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit