24.02.2020 17:21:00

Media Invited to 20th Anniversary Celebration of Earth Observing Instruments

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to a 20th anniversary celebration for two satellite instruments that ushered in a new era for scientists who study climate and weather.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

On Feb. 25, 2000, the Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System (CERES) instruments (Flight Model [FM] 1 and FM2) on the Terra satellite successfully opened their contamination cover doors and captured their first global images of Earth's reflected solar and emitted thermal infrared radiation. This marked the start of a remarkable era in Earth radiation budget observation.

An event to mark the anniversary will take place 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. In addition to short talks, there will be displays of photographs and memorabilia from the past 20 years. Media who would like to attend should contact Joe Atkinson at joseph.s.atkinson@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

CERES instruments on Terra were soon joined by two CERES instruments aboard NASA's Aqua satellite (operational 2002 to present) and two other CERES instruments aboard the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (operational 2011 to present) and NOAA-20 (operational 2017 to present) satellites.

CERES measurements give researchers continuous, invaluable data on mechanisms driving Earth's climate and future weather — a record that goes back two decades and that scientists hope will continue long into the future. One of the most significant CERES findings is an increase in the rate at which Earth is taking up heat.

For more information on CERES, visit:

https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-invited-to-20th-anniversary-celebration-of-earth-observing-instruments-301009949.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:15
Demographic Challenges to Growth
14:00
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
10:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
07:02
Daily Markets: SMI – Im Konsolidierungsmodus / Apple – Eine grosse Chance für die Bären
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:42
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Wall Street mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus bleibt weiterhin das entscheidende Zünglein an der Börsen-Waage und sorgt für kräftige Abschläge in Deutschland und der Schweiz. An der Wall Street kommt es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;