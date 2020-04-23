+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 19:15:00

Media Intelligence and PR Software Markets, 2020-2024 with Cision, Isentia Group, Meltwater and WPP Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The market is supported by growth drivers such as boosts in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition. The exact impact of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak on this industry would only be known with the passage of time.

Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, mergers and acquisitions and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP plc (Kantar Media) are some of the key players operating in the global media intelligence and PR software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Report Coverage

This report includes a detailed analysis of the market in terms of value and growth. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.

Under competitive scenarios, different players in the global media intelligence and PR software market have compared on the basis of share. Also, various products offered by different media intelligence companies have been compared on the basis of capacity.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Media Intelligence: An Overview
2.2 Media Intelligence and PR Software: An Overview
2.3 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Segments: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis
4.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 The US Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
4.2 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
4.3 Asia-Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in Advertising Expenditure
5.1.2 Surging Reliance of PR Professionals on Social Media
5.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Transparency and Information Disclosure
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Vulnerability to Technological Failure
5.2.2 Regulatory Risks
5.2.3 Cutthroat Competition
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Preference for Integrated Platforms Over Point Solutions
5.3.2 Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape
5.3.3 Rising Importance of Earned Media Management
5.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.3.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software: Players Comparison
6.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Products Comparison
6.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Players Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles
(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)
7.1 Cision Ltd.
7.2 Meltwater
7.3 Isentia Group Ltd.
7.4 WPP PLC (Kantar Media)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ycaom

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-intelligence-and-pr-software-markets-2020-2024-with-cision-isentia-group-meltwater-and-wpp-leading-the-competition-301046237.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.10
2.52 %
UBS Group 9.20
2.49 %
Adecco Group 39.45
2.39 %
CS Group 7.88
2.28 %
The Swatch Grp 189.60
2.05 %
Swisscom 513.60
-1.08 %
Sika 161.75
-1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.90
-1.40 %
Nestle 104.70
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’260.00
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:33
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief - Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
16:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
16:20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:44
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Commerzbank diskutiert wohl Schliessung jeder zweiten Filiale - Aktie mit Pluszeichen
Idorsia-Aktie klar im Minus: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Daimler-Aktie trotzdem im Plus: Daimler-Gewinn bricht um 80 Prozent ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kam am Donnerstag letztlich kaum von der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street geht es ebenfalls aufwärts. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB