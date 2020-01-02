Media Classified Corporation Acquires City Parent Magazine

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Media Classified Corporation has acquired City Parent, Metroland Media's monthly parenting and lifestyle magazine.

For over 25 years, City Parent has provided parents in the GTA and SWO area with easy-to-read and informative articles that cover tips and tricks for every age group, parenting self-care, product reviews for both children and adults, family-oriented events, amenities and education facility information.

The magazine is the first of its kind in the Media Classified publication roster. With over a dozen different niche verticals under its belt covering everything from rentals, training, used cars and healthcare information, City Parent will focus solely on family lifestyle, parenting techniques and children – complementing the current MCC product listings.

"City Parent is a great addition to our publication line up in its ability to align with our commitment to creating lifestyle products that inspire our readers," says Leo Racioppo, president and CEO of Media Classified Corporation. "The magazine will continue to deliver informative content that will help foster better choices for families by providing them with more options that will improve their decision making."

