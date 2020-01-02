02.01.2020 17:11:00

Media Classified Corporation Acquires City Parent Magazine

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Media Classified Corporation has acquired City Parent, Metroland Media's monthly parenting and lifestyle magazine. 

Media Classified Corporation (CNW Group/Media Classified Corporation)

For over 25 years, City Parent has provided parents in the GTA and SWO area with easy-to-read and informative articles that cover tips and tricks for every age group, parenting self-care, product reviews for both children and adults, family-oriented events, amenities and education facility information.

The magazine is the first of its kind in the Media Classified publication roster. With over a dozen different niche verticals under its belt covering everything from rentals, training, used cars and healthcare information, City Parent will focus solely on family lifestyle, parenting techniques and children – complementing the current MCC product listings.

"City Parent is a great addition to our publication line up in its ability to align with our commitment to creating lifestyle products that inspire our readers," says Leo Racioppo, president and CEO of Media Classified Corporation. "The magazine will continue to deliver informative content that will help foster better choices for families by providing them with more options that will improve their decision making."

About Media Classified Corporation: Media Classified Corporation (MCC) is a six-time award winning print and digital publishing company that produces 27 niche magazines covering employment, education, rentals, automotive, real estate, and the health industry. In addition, Media Classified Corporation distributes hundreds of other niche publications across major Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta cities, totalling 20 million free magazines a year. MCC is also the host and founder of the quarterly held Career Fair Canada event which attracts more than 50,000 education and job seekers annually.

SOURCE Media Classified Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekord -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekord -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- Chinas Börsen schließen in Grün
Der deutsche Leitindex notiert am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester. Der heimische Markt bleibt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die US-Börsen legen zu. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;