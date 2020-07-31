+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
31.07.2020 20:15:00

Media Box Industry Outlook 2020-2024 - Trade Value Remains Under Pressure as Cheap STBs Represent an Increasing Proportion of the Market

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Media Box Market Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the outlook for Media Streamers and Pay & Free-to-Air TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) 350m units were shipped worldwide in 2019, with trade value of $21bn.

Growth of 1% in units and 4% decline in value terms is forecast for 2020. The Media Box market remains relatively stable in terms of volume, though Media Streamers are performing better than STBs as consumer shift away from traditional Pay-TV services to SVoD services becomes increasingly apparent. Trade value remains under pressure as cheap STBs represent an increasing proportion of the market, along with competitive pressures maintaining Media Streamer prices at a low level.

  • The drivers and inhibitors for both types of device are explored in this report and forecasts are supplied through to 2024.
  • The analysis draws on industry interviews and consumer research conducted during Q1 2020.
  • This report is accompanied by an Excel spreadsheet that tabulates key data points.

This report will be delivered as a pdf. and excel. The accompanying excel contains 5,800 data points.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Glossary of Terms

3. Executive Summary

4. Pay-TV and SVoD Market Context

  • Long Term Outlook for Pay-TV Households

5. Android TV

6. Voice Assistants

7. Video and Transmission Standards

8. Set-top Box Market Outlook

  • Outlook by Hardware Type
  • Outlook for HEVC and 4K UHD in STBs

9. Media Streamer Market Outlook

  • Household Penetration
  • UHD Media Streamer Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Disney
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Comcast
  • Sky
  • AT&T
  • Arris
  • CommScope
  • Technicolor
  • Huawei
  • Humax
  • Skyworth
  • Virgin
  • Media
  • British
  • Telecom
  • Talk
  • Talk
  • Roku
  • Apple
  • Dolby
  • TiVo
  • Vodafone
  • Unity
  • Media
  • Deutsche
  • Telekom
  • Orange
  • Free
  • SFR
  • Canal+
  • Mediaset
  • Movistar
  • Euskaltel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg1i9z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-box-industry-outlook-2020-2024---trade-value-remains-under-pressure-as-cheap-stbs-represent-an-increasing-proportion-of-the-market-301103930.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
12:34
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
07:52
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:29
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Shell-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Ölkonzern schreibt Milliardenverlust
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
US-Wirtschaft erleidet Rekordeinbruch im zweiten Quartal
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB