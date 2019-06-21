|
21.06.2019 23:32:00
MEDIA ALERT- Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up Showcases Home-Grown Canadian talent
CF Toronto Eaton Centre launches Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up on June 24 in partnership with Ravel by CF and CAFA™, bringing top Canadian designers together for unique retail experience
TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Ringing in the first day of summer and the start of a new fashion season, Cadillac Fairview is thrilled to announce the launch of its partnership with Ravel by CF and CAFA™.
To celebrate and support the outstanding and independent Canadian designers and Canadian retailers, the Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up will run exclusively at CF Toronto Eaton Centre from June 24 – July 12, 2019 in Albert's Way.
Designers featured are among Canada's top talent and include: Jenny Bird, Biko, Dean Davidson, Leah Alexandra, Matt & Nat, Moose Knuckles, Hilary MacMillan, NOGU and Roots. Jenny Bird has also designed exclusive pieces for this unique shopping experience.
On Monday, June 24th, media are invited to come to CF Toronto Eaton Centre for a first look, meet the designers and view the collections. Photo and interview opportunities will be available onsite between 12:00pm -2:00pm.
WHO: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Wear Canada Proud™, Ravel by CF and CAFA along with:
- Jenny Bird
- Biko
- Dean Davidson
- Leah Alexandra
- Matt & Nat
- Moose Knuckles
- Hilary MacMillan
- Roots
- NOGU
WHAT: Cadillac Fairview, Ravel by CF and CAFA™ launch partnership with the Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up in celebration and support of outstanding independent Canadian designers and Canadian retailers.
WHERE: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Albert's Way (Level 2), 220 Yonge St. Toronto, ON
WHEN: Monday, June 24th – between 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
INTERVIEWS, VISUALS, PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:
- B-roll and photo opportunities of the Wear Canada Proud Pop UP
- B-roll and photo opportunities of the Canadian designers
- Interviews with participating designers, CF spokesperson and CAFA™ representative
SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}