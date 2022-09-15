Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Media Alert: Schneider Electric Discusses How to Empower Women in STEM at World Woman Future Forum

  • Panel discussion features SVP of Power Products, Emily Heitman alongside other STEM trailblazers 
  • Highlights women solving global challenges and promoting equity in STEM

NEW YORK, NY, September 15th, 2022 — Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites you to join its Senior Vice President of Power Products, Emily Heitman, for a panel discussion at World Woman Future Forum UN77. The panel, which takes place on Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST, will feature various industry luminaries discussing their perspectives on empowering women in STEM.

Women and minorities make up just 20% of the STEM workforce, a result of persisting stereotypes and barriers to entry in relevant fields. The best way to challenge gender norms, build equity and inclusion into STEM, and change representation is to celebrate the people who have broken these barriers and succeeded despite the challenges before them.

It is with this in mind that for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), the World Woman Future Forum will give center stage to women who have risen above and beyond in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines. These women have not only shattered glass ceilings, but they've also taken on global challenges and brought innovative ideas to STEM fields. At the Forum, they will discuss their experiences and help illuminate a path to equity for current and future generations of women.

Attendees will learn from people like Schneider Electric's Emily Heitman, who has testified in front of the U.S. Congress Energy Committee as a grid-resiliency expert. Heitman and five other women will discuss how to lead the change for future female leaders and how to unlock innovative solutions that build a better working world.

About the Event:

Who: 

Emily Heitman, SVP, Power Products Business, Schneider Electric, along with: 


  • Lisa Gibson, Head of Communications at Microsoft Canada
  • Elizabeth Nyamwange, 16-year-old Developer, Inventor, United Nations Foundation
  • AnneMarie Horowitz, Office of Public Affairs, STEM, Department of Energy
  • Angie Kamath, NYU SPS
  • Meghan Nameth, SVP Marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited

What:               

Panel Discussion: Unlocking the Power of Women in STEM for Better Working World
https://www.worldwomanfoundation.com/unga77/



When:               

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022; 3:00 p.m. EST 

For interview opportunities during the event, or related to this topic, Kappie Kopp, PR Agency, Schneider Electric, Kappie.kopp@teamlewis.com

Learn more about Schneider Electric's commitment to equity and inclusion.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric

/PRNewswire/ -- Sept. 15, 2022/.

Schneider Electric (PRNewsfoto/Schneider Electric)

SOURCE Schneider Electric

pagehit