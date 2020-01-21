+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 23:02:00

Media Alert: Rambus Presents Solutions for AI, 5G and Data Center Applications at DesignCon in Santa Clara, CA

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Rambus Inc.)

Who:

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS)

 

What:

 

DesignCon 2020

 

When:

January 29 – 30: Expo from 11:00am – 6:00pm PT

January 29: Training Sessions from 9:00am – 4:30pm PT

 

Where:

Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

USA

Expo: Rambus Booth #1035

Training Sessions: Great America 3 Ballroom

Join Rambus at DesignCon for presentations and demonstrations of our comprehensive suite of interface and security solutions for AI, 5G, data center, edge and automotive applications including GDDR6, HBM2, 112G and security protocol engines.

Come hear our experts in a series of technical training sessions focusing on critical topics including:

  • 5G interface solutions
  • Chiplet architecture interface alternatives
  • Memory solutions for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)
  • Interface solutions for enterprise and hyperscale data centers
  • Emerging requirements for automotive interfaces, and
  • 3D packaging solutions

Full-Day Training Session Details in Great America 3 – Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Interface Solutions for Revolutionary 5G Wireless Infrastructure
9:05 – 9:45 AM PT
Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Chiplet Architecture Interface Alternatives
11:05 – 11:45 AM PT
Saman Sadr, vice president of product marketing for IP Cores, Rambus

Closing the Gap: Memory Solutions for AI/ML
12:05 – 12:45 PM PT
Frank Ferro, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Interface Solutions for Enterprise and Hyperscale Data Centers
2:00 – 2:40 PM PT
Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Satisfying the Emerging Requirements for Automotive Interfaces
2:50 – 3:30 PM PT
Frank Ferro, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

3D Packaging Solutions
3:45 – 4:25 PM PT
Ming Li, technical director, Rambus

Join us at booth #1035 to see our comprehensive suite of solutions for today's most challenging applications.  To learn more, visit rambus.com/designcon.

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
(408) 462-8306
cpasinetti@rambus.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-rambus-presents-solutions-for-ai-5g-and-data-center-applications-at-designcon-in-santa-clara-ca-300989875.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

