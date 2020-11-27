Media Alert: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok launches the first in Asia tactile hotel reviews

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG's luxury boutique brand, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, celebrates the opening of its first property in South East Asia, with a multi-faceted campaign titled "Meet The Human Difference". Driven by the brand's passion for forging heartfelt human connections through thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered details, the campaign centres around two Thai creators' unique experience of staying at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. "Reminiscence" by multidisciplinary artist, Torlarp Larpjaroensook, and "Blooming Wings" by jewellery designer, Supatchana Limwongse, encapsulate the personal and unscripted interactions with the Kimpton team. At the same time, the hotel's bold and playful design and world-class dining offer an inspiring setting for these immersive hotel reviews.

Meet Torlarp Larpjaroensook, Multidisciplinary Artist

"As an artist, my vision is to craft art using everyday objects around us and to portray seemingly ordinary objects in a different light, giving them new found value.

During my stay at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, I met Chef Nui and chatted with him about my passion for art and upcycling. He surprised me the next day with a special dish that used every part of a coconut, a nod to our conversation. It may seem like a small detail, but it touched me and eventually inspired my piece.

'Bringing together ordinary ingredients to create art' -- I linked the idea of using everyday cooking or serving objects such as pans, containers, or bowls to create something extraordinary.

This sculpture not only reflects my art philosophy, but also aims to connect people with a shared passion for creative reuse of material or ingredients to avoid waste and finding beauty in simple things."

Meet Supatchana Limwongse, Jewellery Designer, andFounder and Design Director of Jewellery Brand La Orr

"As a jewellery designer, I try to reinterpret Thai traditional culture into everyday pieces. For me, accessories can not only be eye-catching, but also tell a story when you look at it.

Kinnaree was a Thai fairy tale that my parents told me as a bedtime story when I was young. It was the story that bartender Lolo and I bonded over during our chat at Ms.Jigger. To me, Kinnaree represents happiness, and it echoed how I felt when Lolo gave the book to me as a gift.

The piece I created is an interpretation of the fairy tale inspired by the tale's four key elements -- bird, woman, forest, and flower. The creation weaves in all these aspects -- from texture, form and colour, to the feelings put forth by my imagination. The main material is Thai silk, styled in an airy, feather-like texture, and then combined with a dynamic metal shape, similar to flying wings.

My vision was to mimic how Kinnaree lived in a peaceful and abundant forest, much like how my jewellery will stay at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok."

Meet The Human Difference at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

"At Kimpton, the people you meet and the human connections you make changes the way you stay. Indeed, bringing the hotel to life has been a true labour of love for many over the last 18 months. The creations by Torlarp and Supatchana are heartfelt and personal reviews from their stays that we're delighted to share with all our guests," Patrick Both, General Manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok said.

Both creations by Torlarp and Supatchana will be on display at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok permanently, with Torlarp's art piece displayed at Stock Room, and Supatchana's art piece displayed at Maa-Lai Lounge. Watch the full videos here and access the creators' bios and campaign assets here.

