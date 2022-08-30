Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.08.2022 01:05:00

MEDIA ADVISORY: World Trade Center Miami Hosts the Largest International Food and Beverage Show of its Kind in the Western Hemisphere

Two-day Event Brings Together Buyers, Suppliers, and Industry Experts from Across the Globe to Facilitate Two-way Trade and Enable Small- and Medium-sized Companies to Enter and Expand to New Markets Around the World 

The World Trade Center Miami (WTC Miami) is celebrating its 50th anniversary of service to the international business community by hosting the 26th Americas Food and Beverage Show (AF&B). Over the course of two exciting and eventful days, thousands of food and beverage professionals can accomplish a year's worth of comparative and highly differentiated sourcing from hundreds of high-quality producers ranging from global brands to regional specialty products, and artisanal offerings from around the world.

The AF&B show is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, The Government of Canada, Miami International Airport, McGill & Associates Inc, SilkySweet, and Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. and is expected to generate more than $100 million in actual and projected sales.

What:

Americas Food and Beverage Show - Where Food Meets Business


  • 120,000 Sq. Ft. of Exhibition Space
  • 350 Companies in 445 Exhibit booths
  • 10 Country Pavilions
  • New Products Showcase
  • Interactive Center Stage with product demonstrations, sampling and sessions
  • New App to Connect Exhibitors & Attendees

Who:

An expected gathering of more than 4,000 small, medium and large industry buyers, distributors and manufacturers from more than 50 countries including the regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

When: 

September 12th and 13th 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: 

Miami Beach Convention Center, Hall A

More Info: 

Show Website

About WTC Miami: The World Trade Center Miami (WTCM), founded in 1971, is a non-profit organization and member of the preeminent global trade organization the World Trade Centers Association. For more than 50 years, the WTCM has facilitated international commerce in Miami-Dade County. Through trade shows, missions, special events, educational programs and other forms of assistance, the WTCM has played a leading role in spurring Miami's emergence as a leading center of global trade, generating international sales to stimulate the economy and contribute to the formation of new jobs.

Media Contact: David Bruce, dbruce@perceptualadvisors.com

/PRNewswire/ -- Aug. 30, 2022 

World Trade Center Miami

SOURCE World Trade Center Miami

