Media Advisory - Unifor National President to address media on GRT talks

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor National President Jerry Dias will update the media Monday morning on the ongoing contract talks between Unifor Local 4304 and Grand River Transit.

Dias will meet with the Local's bargaining team that morning as they prepare for a day of bargaining ahead of a strike deadline one minute after midnight that night, and then address the media.

WHAT: Update on contract talks with GRT

WHO: Jerry Dias , Unifor National President

WHERE: Unifor Kitchener Regional Office, 5 Executive Place, Kitchener, Ontario

WHEN: Monday, January 13, 2020 10:00 a.m.

Unifor and GRT agreed to negotiate throughout the weekend to reach a deal. The union's top priorities for the talks are fair discipline, safety, the use of cameras on the buses and fair compensation.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in road transportation. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

