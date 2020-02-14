14.02.2020 14:55:00

Media Advisory: Reciprocity to Demonstrate Advanced Information Security Governance, Risk and Compliance Capabilities of ZenGRC at the RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, will be participating in the RSA Conference in San FranciscoFebruary 24-28. The company will be demonstrating the advanced capabilities of its flagship solution ZenGRC to customers, prospects, and members of the media and analyst community attending the show.

Booth demonstrations include:

  • ZenGRC: a single platform to manage infosec risk and compliance with confidence by automating data collection, integrating with leading business and infosec applications, enabling adherence to a majority of security, audit, and compliance regulations and standards, and delivering fast time to value
  • ZenGRC +ZenConnect: connected ecosystem with best-of-breed solutions to automate and integrate with leading business and infosec apps - via native connectors and APIs, providing a single pane for infosec compliance and risk management with reporting, dashboards, and real-time monitoring
  • NEW - ZenGRC Risk Management: advanced risk capabilities launched February 2020, including fully customizable risk calculations, advanced workflows, custom dashboards, reporting and heat maps, and pre-loaded content

About Reciprocity
Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-reciprocity-to-demonstrate-advanced-information-security-governance-risk-and-compliance-capabilities-of-zengrc-at-the-rsa-conference-301005023.html

SOURCE Reciprocity, Inc.

