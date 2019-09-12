MEDIA ADVISORY - Oxford Properties to Host Over 500 Thinkers across Four Cities in Global Hackathon to Disrupt the Future of Commercial Real Estate Development

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 14th and 15th, Oxford Properties Group ('Oxford')—a leading global investor, developer and manager of real estate—will bring together over 500 thinkers across four global cities over three continents for a Hackathon competition that seeks to disrupt the design and construction process in commercial real estate development.

WHAT: The Oxford Global Hackathon has signed up over 500 competitors across the globe to find solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in commercial real estate development and construction. The 48-hour hackathon will run concurrently across Toronto, Boston, London and Sydney with participants seeking to disrupt the design and construction of commercial real estate buildings. Teams will compete for US$20,000 in cash prizes.





Media are invited to attend the event onwards from 12:30pm on Sunday, September 15 to view the teams' semi-final pitches, top five presentations and the announcement of the winning team. Media members can interview the judging panel comprising of industry experts and participating teams about their ideas as well as Oxford executives about the growing need for innovation in commercial real estate development.



WHY: The commercial real estate industry is primed for disruption. The global construction industry is projected to exceed $15.5 trillion by 2030. With that massive scale comes a massive opportunity to innovate, and Oxford Properties is asking for hackers to help transform the way it plans, designs and constructs buildings.



WHERE: OneEleven

325 Front Street

Toronto

M5V 2Y1





*Boston, London and Sydney locations available on request*



WHO: Over 500 individuals from the commercial real estate, building, engineering and architecture industries, across four global cities.





Available on September 15 for interviews:

• Oxford executive

• Judging panel, and industry experts and mentors

• Participating and winning teams



WHEN: Sunday, September 15, 2019

• 12:30PM Media arrival

• 1:00PM Team Semi-Finals (open forum)

• 3:00PM Top 5 pitches presentations

• 4:30PM Awards & celebrations

• 5:00PM Conclusion



PHOTO OPP AND VISUALS:



• Oxford executives, mentors and experts interacting with participants

• Participants/ hackers

• Winning teams presenting their ideas



