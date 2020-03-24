24.03.2020 03:52:00

Media Advisory - LCBO To Remain Open

STORES TO CLOSE ON MONDAYS BEGINNING MARCH 30

Reduced hours remain in effect across the province Tuesday to Sunday

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to COVID-19, the LCBO remains open but is implementing additional measures for the health and well-being of employees and customers. Effective Monday, March 30, all LCBO retail locations will be closed on Mondays. Previously announced reduced hours of 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. continue to apply Tuesday through Sundays.

LCBO (CNW Group/LCBO)

e-Commerce delivery remains an option available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries. Delivery through foodora, LCBO's On Demand Delivery partner remains available for customers living within the delivery boundaries.

This additional measure follows previous action taken to-date, including increased cleaning and sanitization, implementing measures in store that promote social distancing and introducing new HR policies in support of LCBO customer service and warehouse staff.

In support of safe shopping experiences, we remind all LCBO customers.  

  • We will be managing traffic flow within our stores to avoid crowding and marking points on the floor as guidance while in line.
  • The use of debit or credit as payment is strongly encouraged.
  • To pack their own reusable bags.
  • We are not accepting any in-store product returns until further notice.
  • We must ask any customers who are sick, in isolation or returning from travel outside of Canada not to visit our stores, but rather make alternate arrangements through family or friends.

LCBO Convenience Outlets authorized to sell beverage alcohol are privately-owned and business hours may vary.

Follow us on twitter @LCBONEWS

SOURCE LCBO

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.03.20
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
23.03.20
Gemeinsam stark
23.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
23.03.20
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Shell stemmt sich mit Kostensenkungen gegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wechselten am Montag mehrfach das Vorzeichen und gaben zum Handelsschluss nach. Die Wall Street konnte nicht von neuen Stützungsmassnahmen der Fed profitieren. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB