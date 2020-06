Media Advisory - Investment to Further Pea And Fava Bean Processing on the Prairies

WINNIPEG, MB, June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Protein Industries Canada, along with Roquette and Prairie Fava will be making a virtual announcement regarding a significant investment to advance Canada's growing plant protein sector.

Friday, June 19, 2020

10 a.m. CDT via Zoom (9 a.m. in Alberta and Saskatchewan)

Media will have the opportunity to ask questions to the project partners.

To register for the event, please go to: https://thinkshift.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dpfbX1mMSI2dcg-ixvy-yg

SOURCE Protein Industries Canada