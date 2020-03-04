Media Advisory - Government of Canada highlights support to help youth in Western Canada launch meaningful careers

GATINEAU. QC, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, will highlight a significant investment by the Government of Canada to help create opportunities for youth across Canada to gain job skills and experience.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, March 5, 2020



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE MCG Careers Inc.

10109 106 Street North West, Suite 1100

Edmonton, Alberta

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada