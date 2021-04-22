MEDIA ADVISORY - Corby Spirit and Wine's Next Virtual Roadshow on April 26, 2021

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B), will hold its next live, virtual, non-deal roadshow on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST and welcomes stakeholders, investors and others to register here: https://www.renmarkfinancial-app.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-csw-a-2021-04-26-120000. Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Mayle, Corby's Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer will review the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A.

Registration for the live event may be limited but a playback of the presentation can be found on the Corby website at https://corby.ca/en/investors/ and that of Renmark at www.renmarkfinancial.com.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

