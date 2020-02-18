Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare, and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:50 p.m. EST

DATE: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 TIME: 1:50-2:20 p.m., Eastern Time (EST)

A link to the live audio webcast of the event will be available at:

ir.bombardier.com

The replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website shortly after the end of the webcast.

