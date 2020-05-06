|
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2020 Results
TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on May 27, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.
Investor Community Conference Call
- Time: 7:15 a.m. ET
- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
- via telephone at 1 (800) 806-5484 or (416) 340-2217 (Toronto area), Passcode: 3639556#
- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.
Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, June 25, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4025448#.
The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until August 24, 2020.
