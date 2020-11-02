SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
02.11.2020 04:24:00

Media Accreditation now open for G20 Leaders' Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the G20 Leaders' Summit virtually on Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22, 2020.

The G20 Saudi Secretariat looks forward to supporting the world's media to cover this historic event through a dedicated Summit Microsite.

Live feeds, on-demand footage and images of the official Family Photo, G20 Presidency Opening Address, and the Presidency Press Conference will be made available, along with other exclusive content.

Access to the Summit Microsite will be for accredited media only. Applications for accreditation must be submitted through the G20 Saudi Secretariat's Accreditation Portal here: https://accreditation.g20.gov.sa/PublicRegistration/MediaLoginAndApplyToMeeting?meetingId=044412b4-fa84-4d46-a9cd-6dfa179341cb.

Accreditation will close at 11.59pm AST, November 20 and there will be no extensions available. Media are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays in receiving Summit Microsite log-in details.

A User Guide has been prepared to assist with the accreditation process. The Accreditation Portal User Guide is available on the G20 website found here: https://g20.org/en/media/Pages/Accreditation.aspx. 

SOURCE Saudi G20 Presidency

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.74
3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 39.35
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
1.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.20
0.88 %
UBS Group 10.65
0.76 %
Nestle 103.10
0.00 %
Sika 225.70
-0.35 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
-0.69 %
Swisscom 466.30
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 57.50
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
30.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
30.10.20
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
30.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So bereiten sich Investoren auf einen möglichen Sieg Joe Bidens vor
Deutsches Umweltbundesamt verhängt Millionen-Bussgeld gegen Tesla
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ripples Blockchain-in-Payments-Report: Wie Kryptos und Blockchain in Unternehmen zum Einsatz kommen
Fahrzeugexperte Munro über Wandel bei Tesla-Produktion: Von "Produktionshölle" zur Vorreiterstellung
Chinas Klimapolitik: Wie Anleger laut Citi-Analysten nun profitieren können
Schicksal der Apple-Aktie: Wie sich das US-Wahlergebnis auf Apples Geschäft auswirken könnte
Erneute Preiserhöhung voraus? Streaming-Riese Netflix könnte seine Abokosten anheben
Riesiger Bitcoin-Kurssprung? Krypto-Fan Max Keiser rechnet mit bis zu 80-facher Aufwärtsbewegung
Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit