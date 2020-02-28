28.02.2020 13:05:00

Medgaus Dental Group Restores Self-Esteem and Confidence with Smile Makeover Cosmetic Dentistry in Monroeville, PA

MONROEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medgaus Dental Group provides a solution to those suffering from damaged, broken or flawed teeth through cosmetic dentistry in Monroeville, PA. Through smile makeover treatment plans, Drs. Carl Medgaus and Maelys Aguila correct imperfections and give patients a smile they are proud to show off. These highly experienced dentists rebuild smiles using a variety of dental techniques, providing both functional and aesthetic improvements to patient smiles and quality of life.

"The smile makeover is really how we can give you back that complete smile again," says Dr. Medgaus. "All our procedures can be part of the smile makeover process, so what we want to do is the least invasive procedure that will give you the best predictable result."

A smile makeover is often an umbrella term used to describe a series of dental procedures that share the same goal of improving a patient's smile, both functionally and cosmetically. Drs. Medgaus and Aguila begin each smile makeover with a customized consultation to learn the patient's wants, needs and goals. A treatment plan will be designed that contains multiple dental procedures that will help create the patient's dream smile. Common treatments included in a smile makeover are:

  • Invisalign®
  • Teeth whitening
  • Crowns and bridges
  • Gum recontouring
  • Stabili-Teeth™ dental implants

One of the most versatile dental procedures is the dental implant. Commonly included in smile makeovers, dental implants can be used to replace failing or missing teeth with lifelike, attractive new teeth. Because of this, they restore both function and aesthetics to the smile. Patients who receive dental implants are able to bite, chew, speak and smile with confidence, knowing that their new teeth will not fall out or look unsightly. Implants also preserve jawbone structure and oral and overall health. With proper care of their dental implants, most patients can expect them to last a lifetime.

Medgaus Dental Group is a full-service dental practice that offers more than just dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. With offices in Monroeville and Pittsburgh, PA, the practice can treat gum disease, which affects over 50 percent of the population to some degree, as well as provide solutions for cases of sleep apnea. Drs. Medgaus and Aguila stay up to date with dental technology in order to offer the most modern and effective procedures. Those with dental fear can also rest easy at Medgaus Dental Group with the help of sedation dentistry, including advanced IV sedation.

Patients in need of a smile enhancement or who want to learn more about cosmetic dentistry in Monroeville, PA or Pittsburgh, PA are encouraged to schedule a consultation. Appointments can be made at Medgaus Dental Group by visiting http://www.medgausdentalgroup.com or calling their Monroeville office at 412-373-0310 or their Pittsburgh practice at 412-563-6333.

About the Dentists

For over 35 years, Medgaus Dental Group has been serving the Monroeville and Pittsburgh, PA areas with genuine and comprehensive dental care. Founder and lead dentist, Dr. Carl Medgaus, is dedicated to continuing education for himself as well as his fellow clinicians. Having treated over 300,000 patients since 1973 and placing over 5,000 dental implants, his results speak for themselves. His associate, Dr. Maelys Aguila, is a native Spanish speaker who shares the same philosophy that changing a smile can change a life. Developing his own full arch dental implant technique, Stabili-Teeth™, Dr. Medgaus and his team also offer life-changing smile makeovers and gum disease treatment, among other services. To learn more about Drs. Medgaus and Aguila, their leading-edge practice, or the services they offer, visit http://www.medgausdentalgroup.com or call their Monroeville office at 412-373-0310 or their Pittsburgh practice at 412-563-6333.

 

SOURCE Medgaus Dental Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Kurzfristiger, steiler Abwärtstrend
11:00
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
10:00
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
09:14
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
08:14
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
07:11
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Erholung vor dem Ende? / Givaudan – Aktien vor Trendwechsel?
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI unter 10'000 Punkten -- DAX fällt unter 12'000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost knickten ein
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
Swiss Life-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Swiss Life wächst nach AXA-Ausstieg aus Vollversicherung stark
thyssenkrupp-Aktie fällt: Aufzugssparte geht an Finanzinvestoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI unter 10'000 Punkten -- DAX fällt unter 12'000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost knickten ein
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen geht am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;