Medgaus Dental Group Restores Self-Esteem and Confidence with Smile Makeover Cosmetic Dentistry in Monroeville, PA

Medgaus Dental Group provides a solution to those suffering from damaged, broken or flawed teeth through cosmetic dentistry in Monroeville, PA. Through smile makeover treatment plans, Drs. Carl Medgaus and Maelys Aguila correct imperfections and give patients a smile they are proud to show off. These highly experienced dentists rebuild smiles using a variety of dental techniques, providing both functional and aesthetic improvements to patient smiles and quality of life.

"The smile makeover is really how we can give you back that complete smile again," says Dr. Medgaus. "All our procedures can be part of the smile makeover process, so what we want to do is the least invasive procedure that will give you the best predictable result."

A smile makeover is often an umbrella term used to describe a series of dental procedures that share the same goal of improving a patient's smile, both functionally and cosmetically. Drs. Medgaus and Aguila begin each smile makeover with a customized consultation to learn the patient's wants, needs and goals. A treatment plan will be designed that contains multiple dental procedures that will help create the patient's dream smile. Common treatments included in a smile makeover are:



Invisalign®

Teeth whitening

Crowns and bridges

Gum recontouring

Stabili-Teeth™ dental implants

One of the most versatile dental procedures is the dental implant. Commonly included in smile makeovers, dental implants can be used to replace failing or missing teeth with lifelike, attractive new teeth. Because of this, they restore both function and aesthetics to the smile. Patients who receive dental implants are able to bite, chew, speak and smile with confidence, knowing that their new teeth will not fall out or look unsightly. Implants also preserve jawbone structure and oral and overall health. With proper care of their dental implants, most patients can expect them to last a lifetime.

Medgaus Dental Group is a full-service dental practice that offers more than just dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. With offices in Monroeville and Pittsburgh, PA, the practice can treat gum disease, which affects over 50 percent of the population to some degree, as well as provide solutions for cases of sleep apnea. Drs. Medgaus and Aguila stay up to date with dental technology in order to offer the most modern and effective procedures. Those with dental fear can also rest easy at Medgaus Dental Group with the help of sedation dentistry, including advanced IV sedation.

Patients in need of a smile enhancement or who want to learn more about cosmetic dentistry in Monroeville, PA or Pittsburgh, PA are encouraged to schedule a consultation.

About the Dentists

For over 35 years, Medgaus Dental Group has been serving the Monroeville and Pittsburgh, PA areas with genuine and comprehensive dental care. Founder and lead dentist, Dr. Carl Medgaus, is dedicated to continuing education for himself as well as his fellow clinicians. Having treated over 300,000 patients since 1973 and placing over 5,000 dental implants, his results speak for themselves. His associate, Dr. Maelys Aguila, is a native Spanish speaker who shares the same philosophy that changing a smile can change a life. Developing his own full arch dental implant technique, Stabili-Teeth™, Dr. Medgaus and his team also offer life-changing smile makeovers and gum disease treatment, among other services.

