Medgaus Dental Group Relieves Dental Anxiety in Monroeville, PA through Fast, Calming Sedation Dentistry

MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted dentists, Dr. Carl Medgaus and Dr. Maelys Aguila of Medgaus Dental Group, raise awareness of sedation dentistry treatment solutions in Monroeville, PA. This team understands that dental anxiety and fear can prevent patients from receiving the care their oral and overall health needs. To ease their fear of going to the dentist, Medgaus Dental Group offers customized sedation solutions for any visit, from the simplest cleaning to the most complex full mouth dental implants surgical treatment.

Dental anxiety, also referred to as dental fear, remains a stumbling block for many young and adult patients who require necessary care for their teeth and gums. When properly applied to address an individual's unique situation and preferences, sedation dentistry can become a reliable tool to promote comfort and calm during any procedure. Normally, sedation dentistry can also shorten the overall time spent in the dentist's chair, maximizing treatment results.

Medgaus Dental Group offers in-house local sedation, oral sedation, nitrous oxide and even IV sedation. Local sedation involves injections that numb a particular location in the mouth by blocking pain receptors. Oral sedation allows patients to take medication orally before coming into the office. This solution produces a sense of relaxation throughout their visit. A sedation dentistry favorite, nitrous oxide offers complete and immediate relaxation shortly after inhaling the sedative.

Finally, IV sedation features medicines introduced through the veins under close monitoring. The team at Medgaus Dental Group partners with an experienced anesthesiologist to offer IV sedation in-office for their patients' convenience. Those who present with severe dental anxiety or who require more advanced surgical treatment routinely prefer IV sedation. With privileges to work in the operating room at the Aestique® Surgical Center in Greensburg, PA, Dr. Medgaus is also equipped to handle critical surgical cases with general anesthesia. Accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF), Aestique® offers the highest level of safety.

"We have some local anesthetics now that are so powerful and so profound in a small dosage that you could have anything done in your mouth and you would never feel a thing," says Dr. Medgaus, explaining the effects sedation dentistry has on his patients. "So, it's always amazing! Patients will say, 'I just have no pain anymore!' When the anesthetic wears off, the treatment can be so effective that there's no pain afterward as well."

Those who want to talk with Dr. Medgaus or Dr. Aguila about sedation dentistry or their revolutionary full arch dental makeover protocol, Stabili-Teeth™ are invited to call either of Medgaus Dental Group's locations to arrange a one-on-one consultation. The Pittsburgh office can be reached by calling 412-563-6333, and the Monroeville office by dialing 412-373-0310.

About the Dentists

For over 35 years, Medgaus Dental Group has been serving the Monroeville and Pittsburgh, PA areas with genuine and comprehensive dental care. Founder and lead dentist, Dr. Carl Medgaus, is dedicated to continuing education for himself as well as his fellow clinicians. Having treated over 300,000 patients since 1973 and placing over 2,500 dental implants, his results speak for themselves. His associate, Dr. Maelys Aguila, is a native Spanish speaker who shares the same philosophy that changing a smile can change a life. Developing his own full arch dental implant technique, Stabili-Teeth™ Dr. Medgaus and his team also offer life-changing smile makeovers and gum disease treatment, among other services. To learn more about Drs. Medgaus and Aguila, their leading-edge practice, or the services they offer, visit http://www.medgausdentalgroup.com or call their Monroeville office at 412-373-0310 or their Pittsburgh practice at 412-563-6333.



