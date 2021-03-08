|
08.03.2021 15:00:00
Medallia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March
Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
-
Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit
Presentation: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:35am PT
-
33rd Annual Roth Conference
Presentation: Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:30am PT
Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
About Medallia
Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.
© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005124/en/
