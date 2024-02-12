Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MEDIA RELEASE

Medacta to Feature GMK SpheriKA and Innovative Personalized Solutions at AAOS 2024

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 12 February 2024 - Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, CA from February 12-16, 2024, booth 1845, to learn about GMK SpheriKA, the world's first KA-optimized femoral component indicated for total knee replacement and Medacta’s innovative offerings.

“Improving patient outcomes with innovative and sustainable solutions is our highest priority at Medacta,” stated Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta. “As we mark our 25th anniversary, we are proud to introduce the GMK SpheriKA, an implant and a surgical technique that is gaining a lot of attention and that could become the new Gold standard in the future of Total Knee Replacement."

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about GMK SpheriKA. Built upon the legacy of the GMK Sphere's ball-in-socket design, GMK SpheriKA offers patients an implant that potentially feels more natural and stable during daily activities, replicating the movement of the healthy knee. GMK SpheriKA is the world’s first knee system specifically designed based on the principles of Kinematic Alignment, which allows surgeons to accommodate better optimal patella tracking in a wider range of patients.

As part of its focus on GMK SpheriKA, Medacta is also a sponsor of the AAOS 2024 OrthoDome session on Thursday, February 12, during which surgeons will have the opportunity to view “Calipered Kinematic Alignment with the World’s First KA-Optimized Knee System.” During this procedure, Stephen Howell, MD, from Lodi, CA will perform a total knee arthroplasty on a varus knee utilizing GMK SpheriKA.

“I am excited for the opportunity to share the GMK SpheriKA technique with AAOS attendees,” said Stephen Howell, MD. “As the world’s first KA-optimized knee implant, GMK SpheriKA represents a tremendous step forward in delivering personalized patient care and returning patients to their everyday activities more quickly.”

In addition, Medacta will showcase the NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform, which leverages patient-specific, unique, real-time data to complement operative workflow efficiently. Through advanced 3D planning tools, a revolutionary and proprietary single-use tracking system, and augmented reality, NextAR enables data-driven decision-making, allowing surgeons to perform personalized procedures based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics. NextAR is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. NextAR is part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, a network of advanced digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency during the entire episode of care.

All Medacta products, including GMK SpheriKA and NextAR, are supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.

