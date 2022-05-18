Medacta opens new offices in Rancate, Switzerland

Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Expansion

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 18 May 2022 - Today Medacta celebrates an important milestone by opening the doors of its new offices in Rancate. With an expansion of 2,100 square meters supporting the creation of more than 150 new jobs, the new building complements and works in complete synergy with the Castel San Pietro headquarters: two hubs of cutting-edge technology which continue to innovate responsibly for the benefit of patients, medical professionals, healthcare systems and the local community.

I recall with affection the first day of Medacta in 1999. Medacta was born and keeps growing in Ticino, where we plan further local investments in the future as well. Todays event marks another date to highlight in the evolution of our company's growth, locally and globally says Dr. Alberto Siccardi, President of the Board of Directors of Medacta.



It is with great satisfaction that we inaugurate this new building. A new step forward to boost our growth and reinforce the recent positive results achieved despite the limitations due to the pandemic. Our strategy, based on the three pillars of innovation, medical education, and healthcare sustainability, represents the foundation of our success, and drives our plans for future expansion explains Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta.



To support this growth, we have also initiated a new project here in Ticino, with a plan to invest in the upcoming years around CHF 40 million potentially leading to the creation of more than 300 new jobs. This is in addition to the recent CHF 45 million dedicated for the acquisition, preparation, and build-up of the Rancate site continues Alessandro Siccardi, Supply Chain Director of Medacta.

The project includes two major expansions at both locations in Ticino. In Castel San Pietro, the production area will be expanded by about 5,300 square meters, bringing the total area to 15,300 square meters, with an increase of more than 50 percent in total area. The current 12,000 square meters in Rancate will be further expanded with a new area of about 9,500 square meters, dedicated to both offices and production, with an increase of almost 80% in operational space. In total, Medacta plants in Ticino are foreseen to cover more than 36800 square meters.



These plans will be implemented while always maintaining a strong focus on sustainability for all the stakeholders. In designing our new buildings, energy efficiency has been carefully integrated, including the evaluation of adopting renewable energy sources and other environmentally friendly initiatives. says Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Member of the Board of the Directors dedicated to Group Corporate Sustainability and Vice President and Member of Medacta for Life Foundation.



Medacta has committed to use 100% renewable energy sources and has implemented a series of interventions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing waste streams.

Medacta will continue to promote and expand on sustainable mobility initiatives with the aim of significantly contributing to the reduction of traffic generation. After successfully introducing in 2014 local employee carpooling, Medacta is also providing support to the use of public transportation and micro mobility solutions.

Medacta also sponsors social and humanitarian initiatives locally and globally through the Medacta for Life Foundation. Local initiatives are primarily focused on future generations and families in need.

Over the past twenty years, Medacta has made significant progress contributing to the advancement of healthcare and patients who, like me, needed orthopedic surgery to be able to get back to a safe and active lifestyle. Im proud to see Medacta thrive under my family's leadership, concludes Dr. Alberto Siccardi.



Following the inauguration, on May 19, 2022, the Annual General Meeting will take place to approve, inter alia, the 2021 Annual Report at the headquarters in Castel San Pietro.

