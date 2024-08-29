Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Medacta Aktie
29.08.2024 19:00:09

Medacta Enters Partnership with THINK Surgical for Robotic Total Knee Arthroplasty Solution

Medacta
124.10 CHF -3.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Partnership
Medacta Enters Partnership with THINK Surgical for Robotic Total Knee Arthroplasty Solution

29.08.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

Medacta Enters Partnership with THINK Surgical for Robotic Total Knee Arthroplasty Solution

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 29 August 2024 - Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE), announces its partnership with THINK Surgical®, an innovative leader in the field of open platform orthopedic robots, to provide its robotic, wireless hand-held TMINI® Miniature Robotic System for total knee replacement surgery supporting both GMK Sphere and GMK SpheriKA, the world’s first knee implant designed specifically for Kinematic Alignment, a personalized and innovative technique that significantly increases patient satisfaction and facilitates a return to a healthy, active life1.

“I am pleased to announce our collaboration with THINK Surgical in the US Market,” stated Matt Goudy, Managing Director and President of Medacta USA. “This partnership marks another step forward in our commitment to offering cutting-edge technologies that drive sustainable innovation forward and enhance our ability to deliver personalized solutions for surgeons and patients worldwide.”

The THINK Surgical TMINI system, when combined with GMK Sphere and GMK SpheriKA, adds further value to MyKA, the most comprehensive platform to safely and reproducibly perform Kinematic Alignment total knee replacement. Moreover, it complements the Medacta portfolio of enabling technologies designed for knee arthroplasty, providing surgeons with a robotic-assisted  option to execute meticulous 3D CT-based preoperative planning. This system will complement the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, a network of advanced digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency during the entire episode of care. This includes the flagship NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform, a unique system that leverages patient-specific data to complement operative workflows, as well as MyKnee Patient Matched Technology and Efficiency KneePack, which is successfully used to provide patient-specific cutting blocks, single-use instrumentation, and implants in a single, one-time use kit.

While the MySolutions Ecosystem remains central to Medacta’s technology focus, the partnership with THINK Surgical will allow for the continued evaluation of robotics in the U.S. market, as well as Medacta’s specialized focus in the rapidly growing Ambulatory Surgery Center segment, in particular.

All Medacta products are supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone while discovering new technologies.

Contact

Medacta International SA
Gianluca Olgiati     
Group Vice President Marketing  
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
media@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TVYouTubeLinkedIn and X.

RELATED TRADEMARKS

Medacta Group Related Trademarks are registered at least in Switzerland. The products and services listed below may not be all-inclusive, and other Medacta products and services not listed below may be covered by one or more trademarks. The below products and services may be covered by additional trademarks not listed below. Note that Swiss trademarks may have foreign counterparts. MySolutions™ Personalized Ecosystem, NextAR™, GMK® SpheriKA, GMK® Sphere, MyKA™, MyKnee®.

THINK Surgical® and TMINI® are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

REFERENCE

[1] Niki Y, Nagura T, Kobayashi S, Udagawa K, Harato K. Who Will Benefit From Kinematically Aligned Total Knee Arthroplasty? Perspectives on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures. J Arthroplasty. 2020 Feb;35(2):438-442.e2. doi: 10.1016/j.arth.2019.09.035. Epub 2019 Sep 26. PMID: 31668528.

Additional features:

File: Medacta Enters Partnership with THINK Surgical for Robotic Total Knee Arthroplasty Solution

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1977995

 
End of News EQS News Service

1977995  29.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977995&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

pagehit