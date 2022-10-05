Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Medacta announces the first MySpine Anchor procedure completed in the US



05.10.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST





Media release

Medacta announces the first MySpine Anchor procedure completed in the US

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, October 5, 2022 - Medacta announces the successful completion of the first MySpine® Anchor procedure in the United States. This recently FDA-cleared technique utilizes MySpine Anchor patient-specific guides to accurately implant M.U.S.T® Pedicle Screws and M.U.S.T. SI Headless Screws to anchor long constructs in complex spine procedures.

The procedure was performed by Ivan E. LaMotta, M.D., Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia, South Carolina, USA and co-designer surgeon of the MySpine Anchor guide.

MySpine Anchor represents the pinnacle of patient-matched technology. These patient-specific drill guides allow for the precise execution of the pre-planned S2AI, posterior SI, and sacral screw trajectories. The generous footprint of the guides makes robust surface contact with the S1 and S2 dorsal elements, which allows the surgeon to place sacropelvic fixation and posterior sacroiliac stabilization in the most effective and efficient way, without the need for intraoperative navigation. A true paradigm change for complex spine surgery, says Dr. LaMotta.

MySpine Anchor, the latest addition to the MySpine® platform, is Medactas patient-matched solution for posterior Sacro-iliac joint fixation, potentially improving the thoracolumbar fixation to help reduce lower back pain.

The MySpine Anchor guides are used to prepare the S2AI and SI pilot holes based on the 3D preoperative planning with the patients unique anatomy. During the planning phase the surgeons ability to personalize the screw trajectories and sizes can alleviate many intraoperative challenges, increases accuracy, and saves time in the OR. [1,2]

S2AI screw placement is really challenging and if I can do the screw placement safely, fast, and accurately without more dissection than I am used to, I think I must go for it. This is the reason why I use MySpine Anchor, says Dr. Geert Mahieu, AZ Monica, Antwerp, Belgium, co-designer surgeon of the MySpine Anchor guide.

MySpine Anchor is part of Medactas MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. It is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on spine procedures and products with personalized high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.

Discover more about MySpine Anchor and Medacta's spine portfolio.

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

https://www.medacta.com

[1] Landi et al. Spinal Neuronavigation and 3D-Printed Tubular Guide for Pedicle Screw Placement: A Really New Tool to Improve Safety and Accuracy of the Surgical Technique? J Spine 2015, 4:5

[2] Lamartina et al. Pedicle screw placement accuracy in thoracic and lumbar spinal surgery with a patient-matched targeting guide: a cadaveric study. Eur Spine J. 2015 Nov;24(7)