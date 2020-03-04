|
04.03.2020 14:55:00
Mechanical Technology Incorporated Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement
ALBANY, N.Y., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announces today that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Once the Form 10 goes effective, which, unless withdrawn, will be on May 3, 2020, MTI will once again be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and will resume filing annual, quarterly, and current reports, and annual proxy statements, with the SEC. The Company also expects that its common stock will move from being quoted on the OTC Pink – Current Information tier to the OTCQB Venture Market tier of the OTC Markets Group quotation system upon effectiveness of the Form 10.
About MTI
MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. and is developing renewable-energy powered cryptocurrency mining operations through its newest subsidiary EcoChain, Inc.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-technology-incorporated-announces-filing-of-form-10-registration-statement-301015906.html
SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street vorbörslich kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Heimatmarkt zieht ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. In den USA dürften am Mittwoch kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet werden. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}