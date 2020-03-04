ALBANY, N.Y., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announces today that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Once the Form 10 goes effective, which, unless withdrawn, will be on May 3, 2020, MTI will once again be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and will resume filing annual, quarterly, and current reports, and annual proxy statements, with the SEC. The Company also expects that its common stock will move from being quoted on the OTC Pink – Current Information tier to the OTCQB Venture Market tier of the OTC Markets Group quotation system upon effectiveness of the Form 10.

About MTI

MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. and is developing renewable-energy powered cryptocurrency mining operations through its newest subsidiary EcoChain, Inc.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan

518-218-2592

lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-technology-incorporated-announces-filing-of-form-10-registration-statement-301015906.html

SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated