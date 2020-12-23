SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
Meat Institute Remains Focused On Facts Not Fake News

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commenting on reports of an imposter duping Fox News, Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said:

"While fringe groups waste time on selfish publicity and pranks, Smithfield and other Meat Institute members have successfully reversed the pandemic's impact with measures that have cut infection rates for meat and poultry workers to less than 8 times the rates in the general population. We are focused on securing high priority vaccination to build on effective COVID-19 prevention efforts that keep workers safe while feeding America."

Prioritizing vaccines for frontline meat and poultry workers will build on more than $1.5 billion in comprehensive COVID-19 prevention measures the industry has implemented since the spring. Further details about Meat Institute members' COVID-19 health and safety measures and COVID-19 relief contributions are available here. 

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry.  The Meat Institute's members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products. Learn more about at meatinstitute.org

