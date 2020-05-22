22.05.2020 12:06:00

Meat District Launches Premium Pork Sausage Line

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat District launches a new line of Premium Pork Sausage featuring five (5) signature flavors – Original Premium Pork Sausage, Hot Premium Pork Sausage, Sage Premium Pork Sausage, Maple Premium Pork Sausage and Chorizo Premium Pork Sausage. Meat District Premium Pork Sausage is currently sold at Ralph's supermarkets and rapidly expanding to other retailers nationwide.

"We're excited to offer consumers our line of Premium Pork Sausage to compliment our butcher-crafted, premium burgers," said Meat District's COO Zack Levenson. "At Meat District, we only use all-natural, hormone-free & antibiotic-free pork."

Meat District's Premium Pork Sausage is made with absolutely no high fructose corn syrup, no corn solids, no nitrates or nitrites, and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives of any kind.

Meat District's Premium Pork Sausage is lean with less fat, packed with tons of flavor and has 50% less sodium than traditional bulk sausage.  Meat District has unequivocally raised the bar in the pork sausage market.

Meat District's Premium Pork Sausage, including the flagship Original flavor, are made by coarse-grinding 100% whole-muscle pork shoulder with an incredible blend of aromatic spices & seasonings so the finished sausage is bursting with flavor and wonderful texture. Like all Meat District offerings, the Premium Pork Sausage line is sold ready to cook.

In addition to its line of sausage, Meat District also offers consumers butcher-crafted, premium burgers made from whole muscle cuts, and includes eleven (11) mouthwatering varieties.  Meat District's gourmet party wings (also known as "chicken party wings") are made with hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken that are perfectly marinated using Executive Chef created recipes.

"Just like consumers distinguish between different varietals of wine or coffees from different regions of the world, we believe our sausage will offer more variety to the category. Shoppers will realize they have a lot more choices when it comes to sausage and will enjoy discovering all the different and flavorful ways they can indulge in one of their favorite foods," said Levenson.

To learn more about Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict.

About Meat District 
Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

Media Contact
Karey Cavaney
Blaze PR
kcavaney@blazepr.com 
(310) 395-5050

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meat-district-launches-premium-pork-sausage-line-301063993.html

SOURCE Meat District

