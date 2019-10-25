+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 23:30:00

Measuring Digital Health Maturity: Review of the Top 10 Pharma Activity 2014-2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Measuring Digital Health Maturity: Review of the Top 10 Pharma Activity (2014-2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Takeaways

  • Partnerships
  • Commercial partnerships account for 73% of all digital health related partnership activity, with Sanofi emerging as the only organisation to have more research partnerships than commercial.
  • Digital health related partnership activity across the board has increased almost 5 fold since 2014
  • Novartis has the most digital health partnerships publicly announced since 2014

Investments and Acquisitions

  • Digital Health investments represented 12.7% of overall pharma investments.
  • Repeat investments are a common occurrence across top 10 Pharma.
  • Acquisitions in digital health accounted for 2.8% of overall pharma acquisitions.
  • Only 2 of the 10 have made acquisitions in digital health (Roche and Merck)
  • The top 10 pharma companies have contributed to 114 investments and 8 acquisitions within digital health companies.
  • 2 of the top 10 have made no investments or acquisitions (Abbvie and Abbott).
  • The top 10 pharma companies have contributed to a cumulative investment of $4B into digital health companies

Leadership Change to improve the adoption of digital

  • Only 5 of the top 10 pharma companies have appointed a Chief Digital Officer, with 4 of these 5 having been hired from the consumer and retail world
  • Pharmaceutical companies are beginning to explore the true value and potential of technology, but as an industry, it is difficult to ascertain to what extent these companies are actually engaging with digital to drive change. The purpose of this report is to measure the digital maturity of the Top 10 (by revenue) pharmaceutical companies.
  • The publisher assessed digital maturity within four general areas; Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, and hiring initiatives.

Countries Covered:

  • UK
  • USA
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • China
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Canada
  • France
  • Netherlands

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION 1

  • Introduction
  • Key Takeaways
  • Executive Summary

SECTION 2

  • Mapping Top 10 Pharma Digital Health Activity (Jan 2014 - Aug 2019)
    • Investments and Acquisitions
    • Clinical and Digital themes of activity
    • Partnerships
    • New hires

SECTION 3

  • Appendix: Definitions

