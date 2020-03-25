25.03.2020 20:00:00

Measuring Cytopathic Effects of Viral Infections by Applied BioPhysics Inc.

TROY, N.Y., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measuring Cytopathic Effects of Viral Infections by Applied BioPhysics Inc.

Cytopathic effects of viral infections upon cultured cells are difficult to quantify due to the subjective nature of monitoring cell morphology. Applied Biophysics provides instruments and specialized 96 well microplates to detect virus-induced morphological changes quantitatively and in real-time using an impedance-based electrical measurement.

Cells are seeded and grown to confluence upon gold electrodes located on the base of each well of the microplate. The formation of a confluent monolayer is verified using impedance measurements, and the cultures are then infected.

Following the latent period associated with the infection, one begins to see changes in the impedance associated with viral-induced cytopathic activities. Recording the impedance data over a range of AC frequencies allows one to discern different morphological alterations including cell rounding, loss of barrier function, the formation of syncytia, and cell detachment from the substrate. Based on these responses, researchers can begin to explore the effect of different experimental conditions, such as the addition of potential therapeutic compounds.

The Electric Cell-substrate Impedance Sensing (ECIS) measurement is highly sensitive, completely label-free, and non-invasive. All instruments come in turn-key packages ready to be used with your cell incubator and include all electronics, a laptop computer loaded with user-friendly ECIS software, and a supply of 96 well electrode arrays.

For more information and other applications of the ECIS technology please visit http://www.biophysics.com

For further information contact:            
Wendy Ladouceur                    
Applied BioPhysics                 
185 Jordan Road                    
Troy, NY 12180                     
Ph: 1-866-301-ECIS (3247)             
Fax 518-880-6860     

For technical questions:
Dr. Charles Keese
Applied BioPhysics
185 Jordan Road
Troy, NY 12180
Ph: 1-866-301-ECIS (3247)
Fax 518-880-6860

 

SOURCE Applied BioPhysics, Inc.

