Measure Protocol Launches "Storefront" the Simple Solution for Anyone to Access Consumer-Based Behavioral Data

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol, the award-winning, ethical person-based data marketplace, has launched "Storefront", the easy access solution to consumer-based behavioral data. Storefront provides brands, marketers and researchers direct access to proprietary Retro data products collected in a permissioned and transparent environment. The data provides granular insights into what individuals are doing, consuming, and buying.

"The ability for brands to access consumer data has become increasingly difficult, restricted, and often completely out of reach due to the rise of new privacy protocols, plus a general lack of trust among consumers," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. "We have an existing solution - called Retro - that changes this dynamic by gathering previously inaccessible in-app data directly from consumers in a privacy-first, trusted environment. Retro is already uncovering amazing insights, and we felt that building Storefront was a necessity to allow easy access to this solution and its behavioral data."

The new Storefront gives brands and organizations direct access to this up-to-date consumer behavioral data. It showcases hard-to-get, app-level data, allowing the "mix and match" of a wide number of data combinations. Users of the Storefront can explore available metrics such as device and app usage, in-app purchases, account-level media consumption and more. The data can also be explored at an industry specific level, with categories for verticals such as grocery, utilities, finance, shopping and much more.

In order to build these deep behavioral profiles, Retro is grounded in the established, trusted and transparent ecosystem of Measure's MSR app and data is collected with full user permission by participating in data sharing tasks. In addition, participants earn significant rewards by completing data sharing tasks on their phones, with individuals earning approximately $15-$40 per hour based on the level of participation.



Storefront showcases detailed consumer behavioral data that can power shopper insights, media consumption insights, consumer journey strategy, and alternative data sources. Storefront can be found at http://storefront.measureprotocol.com

About Measure Protocol

Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and provide brands and marketers access to new forms of consumer data, Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Measure is a consumer-centric data technology company that facilitates a marketplace for permissioned, person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with brands, advertisers and researchers. Consumers contribute data by completing engaging data-generating tasks within the company's MSR App and proprietary Retro data collection technology.

Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirks, and are alumni of the Creative Destruction Lab's Blockchain program. www.measureprotocol.com@measureprotocol

