Meals and Notes Speed the Healing for COVID-19 Students

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedarville University is applying some home remedies to helping its students through COVID-19.

Cedarville began its Caring Well Meals service on September 19. The service enlists the faculty, staff, and student volunteers to deliver three meals a day to students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, or to students who had contact with a COVID-19 positive classmate and are in quarantine.

Meals are delivered each day at 7:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m. by a volunteer team of 10 to 12 people.

"Lots of people have come together to contribute their time and talents to serve our students well," noted Dan Howdyshell, director of financial planning and analysis, and one of the meal service coordinators. "The volunteers are really concerned for the students and want them to know there is a community of people who want to care well for them."

The meals service involves a cross-campus collaboration of Pioneer College Caterers and the student life and Christian ministry division.

Students who have tested positive or identified as having had contact with a COVID-19 positive classmate are immediately entered into Cedarville's emergency communication system. They are notified about next steps, including a link to an online form where they choose their three meals by midnight for the next day.

The meals are gathered up on the Stevens Student Center loading dock then placed in delivery vans for drop off. Volunteers hand off the meals to residence directors (RD) outside the students' residence, and the meals are then delivered to the isolated or quarantined students inside.

"We are following all the COVID safety protocols," Howdyshell explained. "The meals are closed by Pioneer staff, and they are not opened till they get to the students. The delivery vans are being cleaned before and after every use."

In addition to the Caring Well Meals, the university has also begun the iCare initiative. This is an online opportunity for anyone to write a note of encouragement to students who are quarantined or isolated.

Individuals can write a note of encouragement to students in quarantine or isolation by visiting cedarville.edu/icare.

