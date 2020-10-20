SMI 10’172 -0.1%  SPI 12’708 0.0%  Dow 28’391 0.7%  DAX 12’797 -0.5%  Euro 1.0721 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’242 0.0%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.5%  Öl 42.3 -0.4% 

Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle -w-
20.10.2020 16:22:00

MEAC Announces Partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced a partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors to become the conference's "Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer."

This multi-year partnership provides Academy Sports + Outdoors exposure and fully integrated marketing assets across men's and women's basketball, conference championship events, and the events and content surrounding the MEAC's 50th anniversary.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors as they engage with our conference and member institutions," MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. "During this tumultuous time in our country, it is great for companies and organizations to invest in the MEAC. We look forward to a long and lasting partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors."

Academy's Community Engagement Platform and Market Moments Campaign will also be showcased at several MEAC member institutions. The Community Engagement Platform will allow each member institution to collaborate with Academy in their local markets highlighting schools, youth teams and local initiatives.

"Whether MEAC fans are already loyal Academy customers or discovering our brand for the first time, we're excited to showcase our assortment of fun sports, outdoors and recreational products while implementing impactful community focused initiatives," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Through this partnership, we're proud to give back to our local communities and help MEAC fans have fun out there."

This partnership was brokered by Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG), which represents the MEAC for media and marketing partnerships.

About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) celebrates its 50th year of intercollegiate competition with the 2020-21 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of 11 outstanding historically black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Bethune-Cookman University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is one of the leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers in the United States.  Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states, primarily in the southern United States.  Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers.  Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

About Collegiate Sports Management Group

Founded in 2014, CSMG is a College Sports Properties Group that drives the business performance of college athletic conferences and schools, providing them with a successful growth strategy, and generating revenue to support their athletic department and initiatives. CSMG specializes in Marketing Rights/Revenue Generation, Content Creation & Distribution, Media Rights Strategy & Negotiation, Sponsorship Sales, Name Image and Likeness Solutions, Licensing, Event Production & Management, Ticketing and Esports.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meac-announces-partnership-with-academy-sports--outdoors-301155968.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.32
3.57 %
CieFinRichemont 64.06
2.27 %
CS Group 9.95
1.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.80
1.08 %
Swiss Re 69.28
0.87 %
Swisscom 479.10
-0.68 %
Novartis 78.01
-0.74 %
SGS 2’400.00
-1.19 %
Roche Hldg G 306.70
-1.53 %
Alcon 55.44
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:30
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
08:17
SMI mit gemischten Vorgaben
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Apple, Facebook & Co.: Barclays befürchtet Aktien-Ausverkauf bei den Tech-Riesen
Roche-Tochter Genentech: FDA-Zulassung für Venclexta-Kombinationen bei myeloischer Leukämie - Roche-Aktie leichter
Nokia soll erstes Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond errichten
Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Intel verkauft Nand-Memory-Sparte an südkoreanische SK Hynix - Intel-Aktie in Rot
Epigenomics-Aktie nach schwerem Rückschlag in den USA auf Rekordtief
Pfizer-Aktie zieht an: Swissmedic prüft zweites Zulassungsgesuch für Corona-Impfstoff
Smith & Wesson und Ruger: Bidens Umfrage-Vorsprung beflügelt Aktien von Waffenherstellern - Aktien deutlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich fester
Die US-Börsen erholen sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kommt es am Dienstag zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit