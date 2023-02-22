SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'045 -0.3%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9873 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'825 -0.5%  Bitcoin 22'191 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9309 0.4%  Öl 80.5 -2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
S&P 500-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie legt nachbörslich dennoch kräftig zu: NVIDIA mit deutlich weniger Gewinn
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Blick ins Depot: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 4. Quartal 2022 investiert
Ausblick: Alibaba zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Microsoft-Aktie im Minus: Bing-Chatbot von Microsoft nun auch auf dem Smartphone verfügbar
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

MDxHealth Aktie [Valor: 2591318 / ISIN: BE0003844611]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2023 22:30:00

MDxHealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

MDxHealth
0.38 EUR -6.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

   

NEWS RELEASE
FEBRUARY 22, 2023, 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, March 8, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 22, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Title:

Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Speakers:Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date:Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time:4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-877-407-9716
Belgium: 0800 73904
The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340
United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429



Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600322&tp_key=c5695c9654

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

mdxhealth

info@mdxhealth.com

 
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com		 

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.