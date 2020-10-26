mdf commerce boosts innovation, sales and human resources capabilities by welcoming five new Vice Presidents

These new sector leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to support the company's goal of accelerating growth and innovation.

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces the appointment of Yan Charbonneau as Vice President, Research and Development (R&D), Strategic Sourcing; Robert Craft as Vice President, Product, Strategic Sourcing; André Mainville as Vice President, Enterprise Sales, ecommerce; Shawn Walls as Vice President, SMB Sales, ecommerce and Julie Bélanger as Vice President, Human Resources at mdf commerce. These new team members, who have joined mdf commerce in the course of the past six months, are key to the successful implementation of the company's strategic plan, which is focused on accelerating growth and delivering state-of-the-art products and services to its clients.

Yan and Robert are heading the teams that will support the high-growth strategic sourcing activities in North America. André and Shawn are leading the ecommerce sales forces of mdf commerce, with the goal of significantly increasing the company's footprint in the critical ecommerce sector. Julie's role is to reinforce the Human Resources team and to implement best practices in terms of talent management.

"I am very proud of these additions to our senior leadership team," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. "The wealth of experience they bring will greatly contribute to our innovation and growth initiatives. They are strengthening our existing product, HR and sales capabilities and I know they will work tirelessly to help us reach our ambitious strategic goals."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

