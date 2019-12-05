MDC Partners Announces New Doner Network Bringing Together Creative and Specialty Companies

New network broadens combined client service offerings of creative, digital, influencer, experiential and agile production

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) today announced the formation of a new agency network that brings together the creative heft of one of its largest U.S. advertising agencies, Doner, with six additional complementary specialist agencies, creating a powerful North American modern marketing machine.

"Today's clients demand a combination of sophisticated, integrated marketing services in order to get the right message to the right person at the right time," said MDC Partners Chairman and CEO Mark J. Penn. "This network will deliver unparalleled storytelling, brand building and performance to the North American marketplace."

The Doner-led network brings together award-winning creative services with data-driven strategies and agile production facilities. The companies that will operate under the banner of the network include cutting-edge digital Influencer marketing and PR offering Veritas (with Meat&Produce), with offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver; breakthrough shopper marketing agency 6Degrees Integrated Communications, based in Toronto and New York; Yamamoto, a brand and advertising agency based in Minneapolis and Chicago; creative, technology and media agency Union in Toronto and Montreal; brand strategy and digital PR agency KWT Global in New York, London and Toronto; and New York & LA-based luxury and lifestyle PR agency HL Group.

Doner CEO David DeMuth will serve as Chair of the network, with Krista Webster, CEO of Veritas and Meat&Produce, and Kathy McCuskey, CEO of Yamamoto, as Vice-Chairs. In addition, agency CEOs Troy Yung (6Degrees), Lynn Tesoro (HL Group), Aaron Kwittken (KWT Global), and Sub Nijjar (Union), will continue to lead their individual firms and play key roles in growing, aligning and modernizing key capabilities across the network as they collaborate to support increasingly global marketers. With a dozen offices and over 700 employees across North America, the structure also provides opportunity for strong local agency brands to expand significantly, as the network partners with clients across every industry and vertical, including automotive, consumer package goods, health and wellness, technology and business services, retail, media and entertainment, and fashion and lifestyle.

"This is all about evolving the agency model. In a world where more entrepreneurial entities compete with well-established holding companies, a fresh, collaborative take on how firms can adapt today – while better serving their clients – has more to offer than looking in the rear-view mirror," DeMuth said.

The move is the latest step in MDC's new plan under Penn, who in July announced the alignment of Gale and Assembly to bring together data and media services. The transformation is designed to offer wider services to clients, streamline back-office operations within MDC and promote cooperation and collaboration in the delivery of new marketing offerings.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners .

CONTACT:

Alexandra Delanghe Ewing

646-429-1845

adelanghe@mdc-partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-announces-new-doner-network-bringing-together-creative-and-specialty-companies-300970149.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.