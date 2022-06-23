Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’442 -0.8%  SPI 13’458 -0.9%  Dow 30’483 -0.2%  DAX 13’032 -0.9%  Euro 1.0157 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’444 -0.6%  Gold 1’833 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19’889 3.5%  Dollar 0.9663 0.5%  Öl 109.6 -0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

MD Medical Group Investments Aktie [Valor: 19735960 / ISIN: US55279C2008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.06.2022 11:30:06

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group opens new medical centre in Moscow

MD Medical Group Investments
370.10 RUB 2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group opens new medical centre in Moscow

23-Jun-2022 / 12:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 MD Medical Group opens new medical centre in moscow

23 June 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG or the Company LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the opening of a new out-patient medical centre Mother&Child Butovo in Moscow.

The new medical centre with a total area of 195 sq. m. offers a wide range of services for women in preparation for pregnancy and childbirth, such as ultrasound, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, as well as functional and ultrasound diagnostics. The team of doctors includes experienced obstetricians and gynecologists from Lapino and MD Group clinical hospitals. In addition, services provided to patients will also include medical care for men, including ultrasound, endocrinology, therapy, and, in the near future, a day patient department. The medical centre will be able to carry out up to 30,000 specialist treatments per year.

The medical centre "Mother&Child Butovo" was implemented in accordance with the successful business model of the out-patient centre "Mother&Child Odintsovo", launched in 2016. The new clinic, located in the actively developing district of Moscow, Yuzhnoye Butovo, will improve the availability of high-quality medical care in the residential areas of the South-Western District of Moscow. Moreover, this will allow to increase the number of patients in the Group's medical facilities - as part of the provision of services to clients, further routing to the Company's clinics and hospitals is expected.

The new clinic has been created in line with MD Medical Groups customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment produced. The Groups total investment in the project amounted to approximately 16 million roubles.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

Today we have opened another modern medical centre in Moscow, expanding our presence in the dynamically developing South-Western district of the city. By opening an out-patient centre in Yuzhnoye Butovo, we provide access to high quality medical care for the residents of bedroom communities.

The new clinic will provide a wide range of healthcare services to both for women and men, focusing on the health of future generations. In the center patients can get professional medical advice, take tests, conduct an ultrasound scan and get effective treatment. Patients will also be able to receive additional treatment and a wider range of services in our clinics and hospitals. Thus, we expect that the new clinic will contribute to a further increase in the number of patients.
 

*** 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Media

Renata Battalova

EM

Head of Investor Relations

 MDMG@em-comms.com

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

 

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

 

 

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 50 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MD Medical Groups revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Due to recent sanctions related to events in Ukraine as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Companys GDRs in order to maintain market stability.
ISIN: US55279C2008
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MDMG
LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
Sequence No.: 170310
EQS News ID: 1382433

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382433&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Angesichts des überraschenden Zinsschrittes der SNB herrscht weiterhin Rezessionsangst. Viele Anleger fragen sich, ob die Notenbanken die Inflation in den Griff bekommen. Mehr dazu erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:51 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:31 SMI setzt Stabilisierung fort
07:20 Spotify drosselt Neueinstellungen
06:45 Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Positive Aussichten / Zoom Video Communications – Neue Renditechance
22.06.22 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.71
Short 11’065.48 13.64 USSM5U
Short 11’515.81 8.55 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’442.22 23.06.2022 11:20:08
Long 10’011.89 18.97 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.69
Long 9’329.99 8.48 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: US-Zulassung für Krebs-Kombination Tafinlar+Mekinist - Hohe Investitionen in Kampf gegen tropische Krankheiten
Novartis-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Novartis will nach negativem Patentbescheid alle Optionen prüfen - EU-Zulassung für Lungenkrebs-Mittel Tabrecta
Stagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit Verlusten
BlackRock rät Anlegern zu "defensivem Twist" im Depot
Nach Sturz bei Bitcoin & Co: Vermögensverwalter Fidelity glaubt an Nachkaufgelegenheit im aktuell schwachen Krypto-Umfeld
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Organisations- und Führungsstruktur wird verschlankt
Holcim-Aktie beendet Handelstag in Rot. Übernahme des Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES
Konjunktursorgen halten an: SMI und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Wisekey-Aktie steigt: Starkes Umsatzwachstum im Halbleiter-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: CS-Anlagestiftung schliesst Kapitalerhöhung für Immofonds ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit