MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group opens new medical centre in Moscow

23 June 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG or the Company LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the opening of a new out-patient medical centre Mother&Child Butovo in Moscow.

The new medical centre with a total area of 195 sq. m. offers a wide range of services for women in preparation for pregnancy and childbirth, such as ultrasound, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, as well as functional and ultrasound diagnostics. The team of doctors includes experienced obstetricians and gynecologists from Lapino and MD Group clinical hospitals. In addition, services provided to patients will also include medical care for men, including ultrasound, endocrinology, therapy, and, in the near future, a day patient department. The medical centre will be able to carry out up to 30,000 specialist treatments per year.

The medical centre "Mother&Child Butovo" was implemented in accordance with the successful business model of the out-patient centre "Mother&Child Odintsovo", launched in 2016. The new clinic, located in the actively developing district of Moscow, Yuzhnoye Butovo, will improve the availability of high-quality medical care in the residential areas of the South-Western District of Moscow. Moreover, this will allow to increase the number of patients in the Group's medical facilities - as part of the provision of services to clients, further routing to the Company's clinics and hospitals is expected.

The new clinic has been created in line with MD Medical Groups customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment produced. The Groups total investment in the project amounted to approximately 16 million roubles.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

Today we have opened another modern medical centre in Moscow, expanding our presence in the dynamically developing South-Western district of the city. By opening an out-patient centre in Yuzhnoye Butovo, we provide access to high quality medical care for the residents of bedroom communities.

The new clinic will provide a wide range of healthcare services to both for women and men, focusing on the health of future generations. In the center patients can get professional medical advice, take tests, conduct an ultrasound scan and get effective treatment. Patients will also be able to receive additional treatment and a wider range of services in our clinics and hospitals. Thus, we expect that the new clinic will contribute to a further increase in the number of patients.



About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 50 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MD Medical Groups revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Due to recent sanctions related to events in Ukraine as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Companys GDRs in order to maintain market stability.