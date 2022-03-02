SMI 11’706 -1.3%  SPI 14’849 -1.1%  Dow 33’295 -1.8%  DAX 13’935 0.2%  Euro 1.0175 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’785 0.5%  Gold 1’932 -0.7%  Bitcoin 40’469 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9180 -0.1%  Öl 110.7 2.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
MD Medical Group Investments Aktie [Valor: 19735960 / ISIN: US55279C2008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.03.2022 11:00:05

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces Board of Directors changes

MD Medical Group Investments
550.00 RUB 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces Board of Directors changes

02-March-2022 / 13:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes

2 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces changes in its Board of Directors.

Sergey Kalugin was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the BoD. The changes came into force on 2 March 2022.

Mr. Sergey Kalugin brings to the Company his 31 years of experience in economics, finance, telecommunications and digital transformation.

In 2001, Mr. Kalugin founded and worked for JSC "National Cable Networks" company as CEO. For 6 years JSC "National Cable Networks" has grown into one of the largest pay TV and broadband operators in Russia, having carried out the modernization of urban cable networks in large cities of Russia. In 2013, Sergey took the position of President of PJSC Rostelecom, where over 4 years he carried out a large-scale modernization of the network infrastructure (optics for more than 20 million households), reorganized and radically improved the level of customer service, formed the national cellular operator T2 RTK Rus (combining its cellular assets with Tele2 Russia assets), and also adopted a new digital strategy that launched a digital transformation.

In 2017-2018, Sergey, as Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation, supervised the digital transformation of different industry areas in Russia. Particularly, he created and headed the National Consortia "Smart City" and "Digital Healthcare". Currently, Sergey is developing a business in the field of digital transformation of key industries.

Mr. Kalugin graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University with a degree in Economics.

 

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"We are pleased to announce that Sergey Kalugin has joined the Board as independent director and are confident that his extensive experience in managing the digital transformation will contribute to the further development of the Company".

Notes:

  1. This announcement contains inside information.

 

*** 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Media

Renata Battalova

EM

Head of Investor Relations

Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

Sergii Pershyn: + 1 929 855 81 88

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

MDMG@em-comms.com

 

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, up 32% y-o-y. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
ISIN: US55279C2008
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MDMG
LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
Sequence No.: 146352
EQS News ID: 1292305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292305&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.

Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.

Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren – Marktzinsen brechen ein
08:34 Schwergewichte bieten Halt
08:30 Volkswagen treibt Porsche-Börsengang voran
07:19 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Im Konsolidierungsmodus / NVIDIA – Neues Doppeltief im Chart?
01.03.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Schindler nach Zahlen und CEO-Wechsel - neue Impulse für die Aktie?
01.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
01.03.22 Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12334.3121 16.0301 LSSMQU
Short 12461.2419 13.6348 LSSMMU
Short 12935.3119 8.8195 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11698.5 02.03.2022 11:12:05
Long 11235.492 18.3911 DSSM2U
Long 10932.8847 12.5527 KSSMHU
Long 10426.0059 8.1809 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rubel fällt auf Rekordtief: Russlands Notenbank untersagt Ausländern den Verkauf von Wertpapieren
Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- SMI tiefer -- DAX stürzt zum Handelsschluss ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit Aufschlag
Aktien-Handelsstopp: Russische Unternehmen können nicht mehr an NYSE und NASDAQ gehandelt werden
Shell-Aktie gibt nach: Zusammenarbeit mit GAZPROM beendet
CS-Aktie gibt nach: Reorganisation auf dem Prüfstand - Credit Suisse macht Schweiz-Umbau teilweise rückgängig
BMW-Aktie in rot: Produktionsstopps bei BMW und Exportstopp nach Russland
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: SMI deutlich tiefer -- DAX moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Oerlikon-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Oerlikon-Chef Fischer nimmt seinen Hut - VRP Michael Süss wird "operativer Chair"
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar ab - Euro/Franken-Paar ebenfalls unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit