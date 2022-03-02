MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces Board of Directors changes

MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes

2 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces changes in its Board of Directors.

Sergey Kalugin was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the BoD. The changes came into force on 2 March 2022.

Mr. Sergey Kalugin brings to the Company his 31 years of experience in economics, finance, telecommunications and digital transformation.

In 2001, Mr. Kalugin founded and worked for JSC "National Cable Networks" company as CEO. For 6 years JSC "National Cable Networks" has grown into one of the largest pay TV and broadband operators in Russia, having carried out the modernization of urban cable networks in large cities of Russia. In 2013, Sergey took the position of President of PJSC Rostelecom, where over 4 years he carried out a large-scale modernization of the network infrastructure (optics for more than 20 million households), reorganized and radically improved the level of customer service, formed the national cellular operator T2 RTK Rus (combining its cellular assets with Tele2 Russia assets), and also adopted a new digital strategy that launched a digital transformation.

In 2017-2018, Sergey, as Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation, supervised the digital transformation of different industry areas in Russia. Particularly, he created and headed the National Consortia "Smart City" and "Digital Healthcare". Currently, Sergey is developing a business in the field of digital transformation of key industries.

Mr. Kalugin graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University with a degree in Economics.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"We are pleased to announce that Sergey Kalugin has joined the Board as independent director and are confident that his extensive experience in managing the digital transformation will contribute to the further development of the Company".

Notes:

This announcement contains inside information.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors Media Renata Battalova EM Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 Sergii Pershyn: + 1 929 855 81 88 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, up 32% y-o-y. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).